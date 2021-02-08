NiP better off without twist | Richard Lewis reacts at BLAST Spring Groups - Dexerto

The BLAST Spring Groups kicked off on February 4, and comes to a head on Valentine’s Day. We’ve already got plenty to unpack, but Richard Lewis believes that one team might benefit from a recent benching.

Richard Lewis​ reacts to Ninjas in Pyjamas benching twist at BLAST Premier Spring groups, and playing with academy starlet Erik ‘ztr’ Gustafsson instead. Richard thinks that twist is ultimately too negative for the NiP roster, and it’s likely they’ll continue to shine without him.

But is ztr the long-term answer? Richard says NiP fans can be cautiously optimistic about the youngster, and there’s nothing they could have done about losing to BIG in the Group – a final due to the sheer power of Florian ‘syrsoN’ Rische.

While Ninjas in Pyjamas ultimately did lose 2-0 against BIG in their latest showdown, many still believe that the team shows promise of being able to inch back through to the top 10 contentions.

Simon ‘twist’ Eliasson has, for Richard, never been a player that he can figure out. While the tools and performance potential definitely sits within reach for the player, he believes that something continuously holds him back, evidenced through many of the top organizations he joins having a performance boost upon his departure. His career started at a time when all of Sweden’s greats were starting to fall by the wayside, and unfortunately, it seems the same is happening here for Twist.

While ztr coming into the team definitely hasn’t fixed all of the problems and secured them a win, Lewis believes that the team can still see something great come out of the ashes of this loss.

