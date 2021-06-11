NiKo's BACK! Has G2 CSGO FINALLY Solved Their Problems? - Dexerto

Despite a disappointing set of results heading into 2021, Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac and the rest of the G2 Esports roster have been steadily improving and now have their eyes set on the IEM Summer 2021 playoffs.

Although the acquisition of NiKo back in late 2020 didn’t have the immediate impact G2 Esports fans were hoping for, the roster finally looks like a force to be reckoned with.

After smashing their way through the IEM Summer 2021 group stage, the team will now have to face either Evil Geniuses or Gambit. The question is, can they band together and prove they deserve a spot in the playoffs?

