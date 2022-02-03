NiKo Reveals What m0NESY and Aleksib Really Bring to G2

Dexerto spoke to Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač about G2 esports’ ambitions for 2022 and how the new arrivals on the roster are going to positively impact the squad.

With G2 Esports establishing themselves as a consistent top-three team in the world last year, the organization is looking to improve on those achievements in 2022.

Adding Aleksi ‘Aleksib’ Virolainen and 16-year old prodigy Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov to the roster, Dexerto spoke to veteran NiKo about how the changes are going to push G2 forward and allow them to ascend above the competition.

