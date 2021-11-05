nexa: “NiKo is a GOD!” | PGL Stockholm CSGO Major

Nemanja ‘nexa’ Isaković was full of praise for Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač after the Bosnian prodigy powered G2 past NIP in the PGL Major Stockholm quarter-finals.

NiKo continued his rich vein of form for G2 Esports at the PGL Major with a series-high 1.44 HLTV rating in the team’s 2-0 victory over NIP.

After the match, nexa discussed his teammate’s incredible performances in the tournament and whether he ever feared NIP would be able to come back into the games. In the semi-finals, G2 will go up against Heroic, who survived a three-map affair with Virtus.pro in the last-eight stage.

