Nexa: How G2 CSGO Are Overcoming Mental Barriers

As G2 Esports make their way through ESL One Cologne, their in-game leader Nemanja 'nexa' Isaković spoke to Dexerto about why the player break was so important for them, and how they're actively working on overcoming their choking issues.

G2 have constantly been around the top in CSGO during the online era, even claiming the #1 ranking briefly. But despite always being in the conversation, they've also routinely lost when it matters in grand finals.

Since then, nexa has commented on how the team implemented a sports psychologist during the player break to work both individually and as a team together to try and overcome the issues with not getting over the line in grand finals.

In this interview, he delves into the steps being taken to get the team over those difficult hurdles, and how he's improving as a fragging IGL as well.