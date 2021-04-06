NaVi SHOCKINGLY Bad | Richard Lewis Reacts @ ESL Pro League - Dexerto

Natus Vincere surprised a lot of people with their early exit from the 2021 ESL Pro League, and according to Richard Lewis it’s partly because the Ukrainian esports org is “all out of ideas.”

ESL Season 13 is moving to the playoff stage, with play-in matches set to fill the remaining brackets starting on April 8. Facing S1mple and Na’Vi won’t be a worry for the other teams though, as they were unceremoniously eliminated 2-0 by Complexity in the first round of the bracket.

With S1mple, who Lewis and quite a few others consider the best CS:GO player in the world right now, all Na’Vi needs to succeed is a good framework to let him go to work. The problem is, they just don’t have one, and head coach Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Gorodenskyi could be partly to blame.

“It’s not even there’s not enough talent on the roster,” Lewis explained. “But, for whatever reason, there’s this taboo in the CIS region about saying Blade is a bad coach. Well I’m going to underline it again today, because they’ve limped out of the tournament, and they nearly didn’t make it this far.”

Na’Vi should be doing “infinitely better” based on the talent they have available as well.

But with the team showing no real improvement or progression, something will have to change if S1mple and the gang want to get back on top.