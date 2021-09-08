NAVI release s1mple documentary about the CSGO legend’s rise to greatness

Natus Vincere have released a documentary charting the incredible journey of CS:GO phenom Aleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev, who has been with the team for five years.

Everyone has a different view of s1mple.

No matter what he does in the game, the Ukrainian prodigy has been a divisive figure throughout his career. His maniacal obsession with winning and being the best has only grown more vigorous with time, and the demands he puts on his teammates have led to tension in every team he has been a part of.

The different views about s1mple set up the premise of “s1mple formula” – a nearly two-hour-long documentary that focuses on the player’s rise to stardom, from his early beginnings as an emerging talent winning 1v1 competitions in Kyiv to his current status as one of the all-time greats fighting for top honors with NAVI, his team since 2016.

Advertisement

Sentinels’ Valorant player Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin, who affectionately calls s1mple his “little brother”, NIP’s Nicolai ‘dev1ce⁠’ Reedtz, renowned esports analyst Duncan ‘Thorin⁠’ Shields, and many others offer valuable insight into the life and career of the Ukrainian prodigy in the documentary, which has an English version dubbed by Tres ‘stunna⁠’ Saranthus.

NAVI have announced that they will host a Twitch watch party for the documentary on September 8 at 11am CT (5pm BST) with the help of LA-based NFT trading startup DMarket. Registered viewers will be able to win both virtual and physical items, including a NAVI jersey with s1mple’s autograph.