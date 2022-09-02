NAVI open to offers for CSGO academy star headtr1ck

NAVI have announced that they have decided to listen to offers for academy prospect Daniil ‘headtr1ck’ Valitov.

The Ukrainian organization is open to exploring all options, including the possibility of a loan or permanent departure for the 18-year-old, who has been with the organization since 2020.

headtr1ck is regarded as the best player in NAVI’s youth set-up at the moment. He has stepped in for the main team twice, the first time when Kirill ‘Boombl4’ Mikhailov missed three ESL Pro League Season 15 group stage matches after returning a positive test.

Last month, he filled in for Aleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev, who missed the first stage of the BLAST Premier Fall Groups due to personal issues.

According to NAVI Head of Esports Amiran ‘ami’ Rekhviashvili, headtr1ck is ready to take the next step in his development and play against tier-one opposition on a regular basis.

“Over more than two years at NAVI, he has shown himself to be a true professional and master of his craft,” ami said in a statement. “Along with his personal qualities, Daniil’s gaming skills make him a perfect candidate for any top team.

“headtr1ck is the breakout star of the academy League. He played as part of the main roster and delivered excellent performances in recent tournaments. Daniil has long outgrown the academy, and we would love to give him a chance to showcase himself at a higher level.”

The 18-year-old looks set to be the latest NAVI academy graduate destined for greatness after Valeriy ‘b1t’ Vakhovskiy and Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov.

ami, who worked closely with the three players, praised headtr1ck’s potential: “I have no doubt that very soon Daniil will be on a par with our best graduates.”