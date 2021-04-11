NaVi drop flamie from starting CSGO roster for RMR and DreamHack tournaments - Dexerto

Natus Vincere have announced that Egor ‘flamie’ Vasilev will be left out of their roster for the upcoming RMR (regional major ranking) tournaments and DreamHack Masters Spring 2021, with Valeriy ‘b1t’ Vakhovskiy handed the permanent spot.

flamie and b1t had been rotating as part of a 6-man roster

Valve rules made 6-man rosters a “hurdle”

flamie remains a member of the team

NaVi pick b1t over flamie

Due to Valve rules stipulating penalties for using substitute players, NaVi’s rotating six-player roster was put in contention.

In response, NaVi has said “Valve made it clear that they do not intend to change the rules. NaVi needs as many points as possible to qualify for the Major. In this regard, the team had to coordinate the final roster for the next tournament to avoid penalty points.”

Advertisement

The five-man roster of NAVI CS:GO for the first RMR tournament is settled: get all the details. 📰: https://t.co/tJ8NicC2hM#csgo #navination pic.twitter.com/Vfq4oPtMPj — NAVI (@natusvincere) April 11, 2021

The decision to opt for b1t over flamie was not explained in detail, but the team’s coach, Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Gorodenskyi will be providing clarification in a YouTube video to be posted “next week.”

NaVi disappointed at ESL Pro League Season 13, finishing 9-12th after losses to Complexity, Gambit and Furia.

NaVi roster for DreamHack Spring