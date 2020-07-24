Navi 2010 vs Navi 2020 showmatch: Date, schedule, and more

Members of Natus Vincere’s 2010 roster will be taking on players from their current lineup in a special show match spanning both CSGO and CS 1.6. Here’s what you need to know.

In any discipline, the past versus the present is always a hotly debated topic as fans put forward their case for their favorite team, fighter, athlete, or player. Though, it’s not something we see all that often given that there’s usually a huge age difference.

However, when it comes to esports, the past versus the present can actually do battle – as is the case with Natus Vincere.

Members of Navi’s classic 2010 roster, which was headed up by Zeus and Edward, will be taking on the S1mple led 2020 team in a special one-off series of show matches that will see them battle on both CS 1.6 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The match, which has quite comically been given the tag of Boomers vs Zoomers, was announced on July 22 but won’t actually be happening until August 1.

When the action does get underway, the players compete on across three maps from CS 1.6 – Train, Inferno, and Tuscan – and a set of three maps from CS:GO including the updated versions of Train and Inferno as well as Dust 2.

Navi August 1 show match schedule

As already noted, the special event will only happen on August 1, but if you want to watch the full show, you’re in for quite the marathon of a day.

Na’Vi have already announced that it will get underway at 15:45 pm EEST with a pre-show before the 1.6 action starts fifteen minutes later.

It remains to be seen if there will be English or alternative language streams but we have contacted the org about the possibility.

So, that’s what you need to know about the one-off event between the two iconic lineups.

Wheter the past or the present will come out on top remains to be seen, so be sure to check back on August 1.