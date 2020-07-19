NadeKing reveals top CSGO pro tricks to help you win more matches

Strats in CS:GO are constantly evolving at the pro level, and popular YouTuber ‘NadeKing’ showed off a few new tricks that some of the best players are starting to implement in their games.

While you might not be able to counter-strafe one-tap ace the opposition like some pros can in matchmaking, there are easy gameplay tips that you can learn that are incredibly effective in their given situation.

Advertisement

Simple methods in CS can impact everything from denying weapons, finishing off a kill, clearing strange angles, and more. The more you get familiar with them, the more tools you’ll have that can impact your overall performance.

To that end, using the game’s features to your advantage is a great way to trick other people. NadeKing highlighted when Aleksi ‘Aleksib’ Virolainen won a round by simply making noise the other player could hear.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_e-RCS7mpMU

Using the verticality of Nuke as a map, Aleksib stopped the plant with 0:03 remaining by making Valentin ‘poizon’ Vasilev believe there was someone near him trying to rush in for the kill.

A bit of mind tricks won’t help set up a site on Vertigo like Keith ‘NAF’ Markovic did with a single lineup that not only smokes a big sightline, but also perfectly flashes for your team.

Read more: ESL One Cologne 2020 to be played online with new format

Spawning in T, there’s a corner off the ledge of the map that you can look up and line up with the crane high above the map. From here you line up (as seen below) and use a jump+throw to smoke off Ivy, then normal throw to pop flash A site.

Advertisement

An impressive, albeit situational, tactic to deny CT players from potential exit frags, is to simply die with the bomb. Now the high level play comes in the fact that if you’re up 10-2, like Heroic was on ENCE, and you have better guns as well as more money than your opponents.

Read more: The stats that make Nexa so vital to G2 CSGO

Doing so forces the poor team to use their subpar weaponry in your next buy-round, essentially replaying that round.

These are just helpful concepts that some people can make use of in their CSGO matches, but NadeKing’s whole video is packed with different approaches that can help developing players.