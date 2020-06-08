Multiple top CSGO teams face deadline to resolve conflicts of interest

Valve has given Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams, including Ninjas in Pyjamas, Dignitas, Evil Geniuses, MiBR, FaZe Clan, and more, a deadline to resolve conflicts of interests, according to an email acquired by HLTV.

The information outlined three separate instances of players or coaches having some form of stake in a competing organization. The CSGO developer is cracking down on those that skirt party lines, giving them until the next Major in November to absolve the issues.

One of the most reaching cases involves the Brazilian org ‘YeaH Gaming.’ The ownership comprises Ricardo ‘dead’ Sinigaglia and Epitacio ‘TACO’ de Melo, both of whom are under MiBR.

Former MiBR pillar Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David, who is now a part of FaZe Clan, is also a part of Yeah’s ownership collective. Meanwhile, coach Wilton ‘zews’ Prado of Evil Geniuses is one of YeaH’s former CS: Source players and a founding member of the club.

In 2018, zews, dead, coldzera, TACO, Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo (MiBR), and Alessandro ‘Apoka’ Marcucci (BOOM Esports) revamped YeaH. In September of that year, Fallen told GC Media’s Lucas Spricigo that he was no longer associated with YeaH Esports.

Those still involved with YeaH are no longer decision-makers of the org. But there is an agreement between them and MiBR's parent company, Immortals Gaming Club (IGC), according to HLTV.

IGC reportedly has a fixed annual fee they give to YeaH in exchange for the ability to outright buy two of their players per calendar year at a set price.

There's also apparently an issue with Dignitas’s Christopher ‘GeT_RiGhT’ Alesund having a stake in NiP, the world's 12th ranked team.

Meanwhile, Senior Vice President of Finance and Business Development at IGC, Tomi ‘lurppis’ Kovanen, has a minority share in ENCE which Valve wants to be resolved before their next premier tourney.

The company has been targeting, at least in theory, conflicts of interest in its competitive landscape for years. They're is now taking active steps in reinforcing these guidelines to combat partnerships they see as "a threat to the integrity of the Majors."

The next Major will be on November 9 when the ESL One: Rio Major 2020 officially begins. Valve wants to see these conflicts ironed out if the teams want to participate in the $2 million event.