Mousesports announce new IGL amid Karrigan to FaZe rumors - Dexerto

Mousesports announce new IGL amid Karrigan to FaZe rumors

Published: 10/Feb/2021 22:03

by Alan Bernal
Mousesports announced the signing of new CSGO in-game leader (IGL) Christopher ‘dexter’ Nong amid speculation of Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen’s return to FaZe Clan.

  • Mousesports sign former Renegades IGL Dexter.
  • Dexter to lead mouz for upcoming IEM Katowice.
  • FaZe Clan linked to re-sign Karrigan.

Mouz sign Renegades IGL

Mouz have signed the former Renegade leader who had a stellar 2020 with Renegades in the Oceanic circuit. Dexter is expected to fill the IGL role for his new team as soon as the IEM Katowice.

Dexter already arrived to mouz HQ in Hamburg, Germany practicing with the squad. The rest of the team remain intact with stars Robin ‘ropz’ Kool and David ‘frozen’ Čerňanský in the lineup.

Karrigan to FaZe confirmed?

Karrigan’s contract with FaZe Clan is reportedly up in March. Even before today’s announcement, the 30-year-old IGL has been linked to a FaZe Clan return.

FaZe have been in the market for a proper IGL even before the departure of Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac, and are said to be interested in reuniting with karrigan.

With Dexter’s new signing, mouz already have a replacement for the Danish-German veteran should he choose to make the switch back to FaZe.

Mousesports CSGO roster

Player Position
Christopher ‘dexter’ Nong IGL
Frederik ‘acoR’ Gyldstrand AWPer
Aurimas ‘Bymas’ Pipiras Rifler
David ‘frozen’ Čerňanský Rifler (entry fragger)
Robin ‘ropz’ Kool Rifler (lurker)
BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021: EG dominate Complexity to win Group B

Published: 9/Feb/2021 23:05 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 21:56

by Jacob Hale
The BLAST Premier Spring Groups is live with some of the best Counter-Strike teams in the world going head-to-head. Catch up with all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, results, and fixtures below. 

  • EG made quick work of Complexity in Group B final (16-12; 16-5)
  • EG & Complexity secured Spring Finals qualification; G2 & Vitality forced to Spring Showdown
  • Group C begins Feb 12: Na’Vi vs MIBR; FaZe vs Liquid.
  • Group A recap: BIG & NiP clinched Spring Finals spots; Astralis fell short.

The 2021 CS:GO season is underway and the BLAST Premier Spring group stage will pit 12 top teams against each other to fight for a spot at the Spring Finals in June.

With hundreds of thousands of dollars up for grabs across the course of the Spring stage, here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

BLAST Spring Groups 2021 essentials

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021: Stream

Action will all be streamed on BLAST’s Twitch channel (embedded above), or alternatively can be viewed on the BLAST Premier YouTube channel.

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021: Schedule & results

BLAST Spring: Group A

Date Round Match PST EST GMT
February 4 Upper R1 Astralis 0 – 2 NiP 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Upper R1 OG 0 – 2 BIG 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 5 Upper Final NiP 2 – 0 BIG 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Lower R1 Astralis 2 – 0 OG 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 6 Lower Final Astralis 0 – 2 BIG 7.30 AM 10.30AM 3.30 PM
Grand Final NIP 0 – 2 BIG 11.30 AM  2.30 PM  7.30 PM

BLAST Spring: Group B

Date Round Match PST EST GMT
February 8 Upper R1 Vitality 0 – 2 Complexity 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Upper R1 Evil Geniuses 0 – 2 G2 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 9 Upper Final Complexity 2 – 0 G2 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Lower R1 Vitality 1 – 2 Evil Geniuses 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 10 Lower Final G2 1 – 2 Evil Geniuses 7.30 AM 10.30AM 3.30 PM
Grand Final Complexity 0 – 2 Evil Geniuses 11.30 AM  2.30 PM  7.30 PM

BLAST Spring: Group C

Date Round Match PST EST GMT
February 12 Upper R1 Na’Vi vs MIBR 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Upper R1 FaZe Clan vs Team Liquid 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 13 Upper Final TBD vs TBD 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Lower R1 TBD vs TBD 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 14 Lower Final TBD vs TBD 7.30 AM 10.30AM 3.30 PM
Grand Final TBD vs TBD 11.30 AM  2.30 PM  7.30 PM

Remember that the top two teams from each group qualify for the BLAST Premier Spring Finals, so teams that make the grand final of their respective groups will have accomplished that.

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021: Teams & rosters

Team Players
Astralis device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk, Zonic (C)
BIG tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to, DuDe (C)
Complexity Gaming blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, poizon, jks, keita (C)
Evil Geniuses Brehze, CeRq, Ethan, tarik, stanislaw, zews (C)
FaZe Clan rain, coldzera, broky, Twistzz, Olofmeister
G2 Esports kennyS, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo, maLeK (C)
MIBR chelo, yel, shz, boltz, danoco, nak (C)
Natus Vincere flamie, s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto, B1ad3 (C)
Ninjas in Pyjamas REZ, Plopski, twist, nawwk, hampus, THREAT (C)
OG NBK-, Aleksib, valde, ISSAA, mantuu, ruggah (C)
Team Liquid EliGE, NAF, Stewie2K, Grim, FalleN, Moses (C)
Team Vitality apEX, RpK, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, XTQZZZ (C)

BLAST Premier Spring Groups: Placements

Placement Team Prize Money ($USD) Seed
1-3 BIG $25,000 Spring Final
1-3 Complexity $25,000 Spring Final
1-3 $25,000 Spring Final
4-6 NiP $12,500 Spring Final
4-6 Evil Geniuses $12,500 Spring Final
4-6 $12,500 Spring Final
7-9 Astralis $7,500 Spring Showdown
7-9 G2 Esports $7,500 Spring Showdown
7-9 $7,500 Spring Showdown
10-12 OG $5,000 Spring Showdown
10-12 Vitality $5,000 Spring Showdown
10-12 $5,000 Spring Showdown