Mousesports announce new IGL amid Karrigan to FaZe rumors - Dexerto

CS:GO
BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021: EG dominate Complexity to win Group B
Published: 9/Feb/2021 23:05
Updated: 10/Feb/2021 21:56
by
Jacob Hale
BLAST Premier
The BLAST Premier Spring Groups is live with some of the best Counter-Strike teams in the world going head-to-head. Catch up with all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, results, and fixtures below.
EG made quick work of Complexity in Group B final (16-12; 16-5)
EG & Complexity secured Spring Finals qualification; G2 & Vitality forced to Spring Showdown
Group C begins Feb 12: Na’Vi vs MIBR; FaZe vs Liquid.
Group A recap: BIG & NiP clinched Spring Finals spots; Astralis fell short.
The 2021 CS:GO season is underway and the BLAST Premier Spring group stage will pit 12 top teams against each other to fight for a spot at the Spring Finals in June.
With hundreds of thousands of dollars up for grabs across the course of the Spring stage, here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.
BLAST Spring Groups 2021 essentials
BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021: Stream
Action will all be streamed on BLAST’s
Twitch channel (embedded above), or alternatively can be viewed on the BLAST Premier YouTube channel. BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021: Schedule & results
BLAST Spring: Group A
Date
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
February 4 Upper R1
Astralis 0 –
2 NiP 7.30 AM
10.30 AM
3.30 PM
Upper R1
OG 0 –
2 BIG 10.30 AM
1.30 PM
6.30 PM
February 5 Upper Final
NiP 2 – 0 BIG 7.30 AM
10.30 AM
3.30 PM
Lower R1
Astralis 2 – 0 OG 10.30 AM
1.30 PM
6.30 PM
February 6 Lower Final
Astralis 0 –
2 BIG 7.30 AM
10.30AM
3.30 PM
Grand Final
NIP 0 –
2 BIG 11.30 AM
2.30 PM
7.30 PM
BLAST Spring: Group B
Date
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
February 8 Upper R1
Vitality 0 –
2 Complexity 7.30 AM
10.30 AM
3.30 PM
Upper R1
Evil Geniuses 0 –
2 G2 10.30 AM
1.30 PM
6.30 PM
February 9 Upper Final
Complexity 2 – 0 G2 7.30 AM
10.30 AM
3.30 PM
Lower R1
Vitality 1 –
2 Evil Geniuses 10.30 AM
1.30 PM
6.30 PM
February 10 Lower Final
G2 1 –
2 Evil Geniuses 7.30 AM
10.30AM
3.30 PM
Grand Final
Complexity 0 –
2 Evil Geniuses 11.30 AM
2.30 PM
7.30 PM
BLAST Spring: Group C
Date
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
February 12 Upper R1
Na’Vi vs MIBR
7.30 AM
10.30 AM
3.30 PM
Upper R1
FaZe Clan vs Team Liquid
10.30 AM
1.30 PM
6.30 PM
February 13 Upper Final
TBD vs TBD
7.30 AM
10.30 AM
3.30 PM
Lower R1
TBD vs TBD
10.30 AM
1.30 PM
6.30 PM
February 14 Lower Final
TBD vs TBD
7.30 AM
10.30AM
3.30 PM
Grand Final
TBD vs TBD
11.30 AM
2.30 PM
7.30 PM
Remember that the top two teams from each group qualify for the
BLAST Premier Spring Finals, so teams that make the grand final of their respective groups will have accomplished that. BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021: Teams & rosters
Team
Players
Astralis device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk, Zonic (C)
BIG tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to, DuDe (C)
Complexity Gaming blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, poizon, jks, keita (C)
Evil Geniuses Brehze, CeRq, Ethan, tarik, stanislaw, zews (C)
FaZe Clan rain, coldzera, broky, Twistzz, Olofmeister
G2 Esports kennyS, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo, maLeK (C)
MIBR chelo, yel, shz, boltz, danoco, nak (C)
Natus Vincere flamie, s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto, B1ad3 (C)
Ninjas in Pyjamas REZ, Plopski, twist, nawwk, hampus, THREAT (C)
OG NBK-, Aleksib, valde, ISSAA, mantuu, ruggah (C)
Team Liquid EliGE, NAF, Stewie2K, Grim, FalleN, Moses (C)
Team Vitality apEX, RpK, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, XTQZZZ (C)
BLAST Premier Spring Groups: Placements
Placement
Team
Prize Money ($USD)
Seed
1-3
BIG
$25,000
Spring Final
1-3
Complexity
$25,000
Spring Final
1-3
–
$25,000
Spring Final
4-6
NiP
$12,500
Spring Final
4-6
Evil Geniuses
$12,500
Spring Final
4-6
–
$12,500
Spring Final
7-9
Astralis
$7,500
Spring Showdown
7-9
G2 Esports
$7,500
Spring Showdown
7-9
–
$7,500
Spring Showdown
10-12
OG
$5,000
Spring Showdown
10-12
Vitality
$5,000
Spring Showdown
10-12
–
$5,000
Spring Showdown