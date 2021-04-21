He stole the show! Most insane Spring Showdown Plays - Dexerto

The BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown had inconceivable highlights and even bigger upsets, here are the most insane moments from the event.

From the star-studded teams like G2 Esports to the orgs making a name for themselves like 9z. Players like Try, Sh1ro, NiKo, and MarKE were excellent at stringing kills and making it look easy while doing it.

With a spot in the $425,000 BLAST Premier: Spring Finals 2021 on the line, it was show up or shut up and the stars didn’t disappoint.

Take a look at all the top plays from the Spring Showdown throughout the week.

