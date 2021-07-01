The most infamous CSGO Major fails in history

CS:GO Majors are meant to celebrate the very best Counter-Strike has to offer. However, sometimes even the world’s top teams make some massive blunders on the world stage that don’t just cost you games, but trophies and millions in prize money.

From whiffed sprays to running to the wrong bomb site⁠— we’ve all been there in Counter-Strike. However, very few can say it cost them millions of dollars and a place in the CS:GO history books.

Screwing up in Silver is one thing. Doing it on a Major stage is another, and we’ve listed the 10 worst, most infamous CS:GO Major fails in this hilarious, yet painful video.

