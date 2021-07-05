 Most iconic ESL One Cologne CSGO moments ever - Dexerto
Most iconic ESL One Cologne CSGO moments ever

Published: 5/Jul/2021 7:15 Updated: 5/Jul/2021 7:27

by Brad Norton
ESL One Cologne has given us some truly unbelievable CSGO moments over the years, so we’ve put together all of the most iconic plays from the Cathedral of Counter-Strike.

When it comes to historic CSGO events, there might be none bigger than ESL One Cologne. From NAVI s1mple’s falling no-scopes, to Astralis dev1ce’s remarkable AWP ace, we’ve collected all the most memorable moments.

As the ESL One era comes to a close and the IEM Cologne era begins, there’s no better time to look back at the most iconic plays.

