Misutaaa: “s1mple vs ZywOo is going to be a banger” | BLAST Premier interview

Kévin ‘misutaaa’ Rabier hyped up Vitality’s upcoming clash against NAVI at the BLAST Premier Fall Final in an interview with Dexerto.

Vitality have surpassed all reasonable expectations at the BLAST Premier Fall Final. Despite being expected to undergo off-season roster changes, they have managed to reach the tournament’s upper bracket final after defeating Team Liquid and Astralis.

PGL Major Stockholm champions NAVI now stand in their way, and misutaaa told Dexerto that he is looking forward to an amazing clash between Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut and Aleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev.