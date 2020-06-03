MIBR fine CSGO star Fer for "racist" comments during Twitch stream

Brazilian CS:GO team MIBR have fined Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga after the star player made a “racist” comment in a recent Twitch stream.

Fer reportedly made a comment earlier this week, targeting the looks of people from different races. He then reportedly mocked people who were going to call him out for being “racist,” before jumping back into game.

He then reportedly mocked people who were going to call him out for being “racist,” before jumping back into game. After the clip went viral, MIBR issued a statement condemning the star’s actions, and punishing him with a fine.

Advertisement

“Fer, one of our players, made a mistake,” MIBR said in their June 2 statement, according to a translation. “He was wrong. He made comments in his stream that do not reflect our values, and we believe, that also do not reflect his values.

“Fer knows and recognizes this type of language feeds a narrative that is wrong and deeply damaging. Instead of hiding, he faced the problem and apologized.

Advertisement

“We will impose a fine on fer for his comments, and work with him to choose organizations that promote racial equality. The amount of [his] fine will be allocated to these institutions.”

The amount fer was fined by MIBR was not disclosed by the org. The star has also since come out and issued an apology to fans.

“I apologize if I somehow gave an impression of racism in my stream,” he said on Twitter, according to a translation. “Everyone who knows me knows that I have no prejudice and that I am open to any kind of opinions and debates.”

Peço desculpas se de alguma maneira passei uma impressão de racismo na minha stream. Todos que me conhecem sabem que não tenho nenhum tipo de preconceito e que sou aberto a qualquer tipo de opiniões e debates.

De qualquer maneira, segue abaixo outro trechohttps://t.co/tXDo3Q0BU0 — Fernando Alvarenga (@fer) June 2, 2020

Advertisement

While he was issued a monetary fine, fer faced no further sanctions from MIBR. He was allowed to line-up for them in the Blast Premier Spring Showdown against Chaos Esports Club.

The former major champions drew Inferno with the North American upstarts 15-15. They lead their group, containing fellow South American team FURIA and Gen.G, with one game left to play.