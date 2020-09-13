MIBR drop TACO, fer, & dead from CSGO roster following coaching scandal

Prominent CS:GO esports organization, MIBR, have dropped star players Epitacio "TACO" de Melo, Fernando "fer" Alvarenga, and coach Ricardo "dead" Sinigaglia with immediate effect following the recent drama surrounding coaches using banned exploits.

Fer, TACO, and dead were announced to have been released from MIBR's roster on September 13, nearly a week after a major coaching scandal rocked the CS:GO world.

Dead, who had been with the team since March, was one of the coaches implicated in scandal after it had been determined that he, along with 10 others across the esport, had knowingly used a bug to gain a spectating advantage of opponents.

Here's MIBR's official statement regarding the roster changes:

In summary, MIBR affirms that their social face value and overall integrity shouldn't be tarnished by those that represent the organization, even if it's long-standing players.

The post assures fans that the Brazillian CS:GO legacy of these players will always be remembered, but the show must go on. The team will continue to reshape its competitive roster and will be "retooling" ahead of the premier fall competitions, including BLAST and Flashpoint 2.

TACO and fer became MIBR icons after joining the org in 2018, along with fellow star FalleN. The three formed a core that existed for nearly two years before being dismantled in the wake of this announcement.

Both players have released statements since being dropped.

"I just want to make it clear that it was a decision made exclusively by the organization," TACO wrote in a Twitlonger. "I'm sad that I have to leave my teammates FalleN, fer, kNg, trk and dead - especially in the current team situation, but looking forward to seeing what the future holds!"

In his post, Fer promised that he'll reveal more details about the situation in the future: "At this moment, I can't talk too much about the situation, but as soon as what's pending with the Organization is solved, I will speak myself about it."

Only time will tell who MIBR will line up to replace these two legendary figures, but whoever it is, they'll have big shoes to fill, not just in terms of talent but also what they represent to the fans.

As always, we will continue to bring you the latest on this story as more details become available.