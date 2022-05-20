Maniac: “It’s Now or NEVER for karrigan!” | PGL Antwerp 2022 Interview

CSGO analyst Maniac spoke to Dexerto during the PGL Antwerp 2022 CSGO Major after FaZe Clan’s win over NIP in the first round of playoffs.

In Maniac’s interview he spoke about whether karrigan and FaZe will win the PGL Major, as well as the thrilling upcoming match between NAVI s1mple and Heroic cadiaN.

The Counter Strike analyst also discussed the potential for a NAVI vs FaZe final at the CS Major, and highlights from karrigan, broky, rain, s1mple, ropz, and twistzz so far.

