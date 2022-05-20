 Maniac: "It's Now or NEVER for karrigan!" | PGL Antwerp 2022 Interview - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

Maniac: “It’s Now or NEVER for karrigan!” | PGL Antwerp 2022 Interview

Published: 20/May/2022 19:41

by Bill Cooney
Dexerto

Share

PGL Major Antwerp

 

CSGO analyst Maniac spoke to Dexerto during the PGL Antwerp 2022 CSGO Major after FaZe Clan’s win over NIP in the first round of playoffs.

In Maniac’s interview he spoke about whether karrigan and FaZe will win the PGL Major, as well as the thrilling upcoming match between NAVI s1mple and Heroic cadiaN.

The Counter Strike analyst also discussed the potential for a NAVI vs FaZe final at the CS Major, and highlights from karrigan, broky, rain, s1mple, ropz, and twistzz so far.

Discover More: Twistzz: “rain BELIEVES in Himself Again!” | PGL Antwerp 2022 Interview

Advertisement
Advertisement