Maniac: “It’s now or never for karrigan!” | CSGO Major Interview

Published: 19/May/2022 22:19

by Alan Bernal
maniac pgl Antwerp major 2022
Dexerto

faze clan PGL Major Antwerp

 

In the midst of the highly competitive PGL Antwerp Major playoffs, Dexerto caught up with CS:GO analyst Mathieu ‘Maniac’ Quiquerez after the FaZe Clan vs NIP to see how far karrigan can take his team.

Maniac gave high praise to this FaZe side that are showing up in every position thus far. karrigan is gunning for his first Major title and the squad around him has been stepping up against the best in Antwerp.

It’s still going to be a long road to the trophy, but Maniac thinks this is FaZe’s Major to win, they just have to put their heads down and get to work.

