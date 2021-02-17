Maniac: “I’m really worried for G2” | IEM Katowice Groups preview with Richard Lewis

IEM Katowice is primed to pit the best head-to-head with one another in a standout showcase — Richard Lewis and Mathieu ‘Maniac’ Quiquerez break down which teams are due to make their mark.

Richard Lewis and Maniac discuss Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač & co’s current struggles. The pair explain how too many of their big names are going absent at key moments, and whether or not G2 is in for a bumpy ride at Katowice.

Delving into NAVI’s unbelievable form heading into the event, Richard firmly believes that they’re going to retain their crown. Maniac also offers his thoughts on why he believes that Vitality won’t be performing up to their usual standard at this tournament.

Read More: Six players to watch at IEM Katowice 2021

For FaZe, the team currently ranks at 19th in the world, which Lewis believes to be an artificial, temporary placement. With Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken on the roster, the team got off to an incredible start with their performances at the BLAST Premier Spring Groups.

Unfortunately, there’s something in the waters for Evil Geniuses right now. While they’ve had a couple of wins, Maniac believes that they are “one or two disappointments away from making changes.”

As we head further into IEM Katowice’s event, all eyes are on each of these teams to see how they perform.