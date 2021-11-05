Machine: “Vitality could beat NAVI” | PGL Stockholm CSGO Major

CS:GO commentator Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson has guaranteed that NAVI will not find a semi-final spot at PGL Major Stockholm gift-wrapped as they are about to face Vitality.

Many believe that NAVI already have one foot in the PGL Major Stockholm semi-finals as they have been on a roll of late and are about to face a shaky Vitality side that were almost eliminated in the Legends Stage.

But despite Vitality’s struggles and NAVI’s impressive form in recent months, Machine believes that the French team cannot be written off. According to the CS:GO commentator, Vitality “are still a team that will make NAVI work for this.”

