m0nesy’s insane 1v4 at BLAST Premier is already CS:GO clutch of the year worthy

16-year-old Counter-Strike prodigy Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov’s had his first taste of top-tier completion with G2 Esports, and his 1v4 clutch against MIBR is already play of the year worthy.

Despite being only 16-years-old, Russian prodigy m0NESY has already started to cement himself as a top-tier Counter-Strike talent that can do it all against the very best.

m0NESY who kicked off his career on NAVI’s junior roster recently joined G2 Esports in early 2022. The first test for the rookie prodigy under his new organization is BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022.

As 12 teams battle it out for $200,000 and a spot at the Spring Finals, m0NESY pulled off an insane 1v4 clutch vs MIBR, and it could be a contender for the clutch of the year already.

During day four of the Play-In Stage, G2 faced off against MIBR, where they effortlessly swept the Brazillian team 2-0. However, the highlight of the series comes from the young Russian AWPer m0NESY.

In the second map, Inferno, m0NESY was left in a difficult 1v4 situation while looking to break into the B site and put his team up 8-1. With his teammates falling all around him, and with the MIBR squad in some powerful positions, it didn’t look great for him.

However, with the odds against the young Russian, he clutched up with AWP, pulling off a heart-stopping plant in the process with the clock absolutely against him.

Clips of the insane clutch from the G2 AWPer has since garnered hundreds of thousands of views across social media. Some even jokingly suggested that the tournament admins need to check m0NESY’s PC to ensure no cheats are installed due to how crazy the clutch was.

After swiftly sweeping MIBR 2-0, G2 Esport qualified for the Spring Finals that will kick off later this year in June.