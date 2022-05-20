Launders: “FaZe Have the BEST TEAM Possible” | PGL Antwerp 2022 Interview

CSGO caster Launders joined Dexerto at PGL Antwerp to discuss all the biggest storylines from the Major so far, and who we could potentially see in the final.

A potential NAVI vs FaZe final would be huge according to Launders, as either s1mple will win his second Major, or karrigan will take home his first.

Launders also discussed Heroic vs NAVI, spinx being the highlight for ENCE, and whether any more upsets could happen at the Counter Strike event.

