Kjaerbye joins FaZe Clan CSGO team to replace Bymas

FaZe Clan have announced the signing of former North and Astralis CS:GO player Markus 'Kjaerbye' Kjærbye, replacing the outgoing Bymas, who joined mousesports on August 10.

Kjaerbye left North earlier in July, with his next move unclear. It was then first reported by Polish site Cybersport that he was being lined up to replace the 16-year-old Aurimas 'Bymas' Pipiras on FaZe Clan.

Advertisement

Lithuanian Bymas was given his big shot on FaZe Clan after impressive performances in FPL, but was unable to show the same level of individual prowess while surrounded by the other superstars on FaZe.

On August 11, FaZe Clan confirmed the move, welcoming the major winner to their already stacked roster.

Advertisement

Kjaerbye will now be fragging alongside Marcelo 'coldzera' David, Nikola 'NiKo' Kovač, Håvard 'rain' Nygaard, Helvijs 'broky' Saukants.

Read More: Astralis could withdraw from BLAST CSGO tourneys over NEOM partnership

They don't have long to settle in with their new teammate before diving right in at the deep end for ESL One Cologne 2020, starting on August 18. In the tough EU division, FaZe will be put to the test immediately by the best teams in the world.

Bymas joins Mouz

Bymas, meanwhile, has joined mousesports as a 'development' player, as a sixth member of the roster. He does not replace anyone on their starting lineup, but presumably would be their first choice as a substitute.

Advertisement

Welcome @bymascs as our new development player and official 6th man on our CS:GO roster.#ReadyWillingAble pic.twitter.com/eMiRXSIU9p — mousesports (@mousesports) August 10, 2020

Mouz explained "We experienced how sudden circumstances can change this year. Thus we decided to broaden our roster and bring in a 6th player to be prepared."

Mousesports will also be playing at ESL One Cologne, starting with group stage matches on August 23. Due to ongoing travel restrictions, the event is totally online, with each geographical region split into four divisions; EU, NA, Oceania and Asia.