kennyS opens up: “No room in CSGO? I’ll go elsewhere!”

French CS:GO superstar Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub has opened up about his struggles following his departure from G2 Esports, claiming he will find room in Valorant if he can’t find an opportunity in CS:GO.

kennyS is on the fringes of Counter-Strike nowadays. He was benched from the G2 Esports roster after IEM Katowice 2021, struggling to find motivation.

It was at DreamHack Malmo 2017 ⁠— kennyS’ last big tournament win ⁠— where the superstar first considered retirement. However, the 26-year-old is more inspired than ever to prove himself as the best: whether in CS:GO or Valorant.

