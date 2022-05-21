karrigan reacts after knife kill to win the Major semifinal | PGL Antwerp 2022 Interview

CSGO legend karrigan gave Dexerto an exclusive interview at the PGL Antwerp Major after his FaZe squad defeated Team Spirit in the semifinal.

After FaZe booked a slot in the final day of the PGL Major following an incredible triple overtime on Dust II, karrigan talked about the possibility of a FaZe vs NAVI Grand Final, and his knife kill to finish off the series.

Karrigan also spoke about teammates rain, broky, Ropz, and Twistzz after the win over Team Spirit, his antics with the crowd, and whether this will be the time FaZe finally takes down s1mple and NAVI.

