K0nfig reveals the funniest Astralis player | 20 Questions

One of the newest members of Astralis’ CSGO team, Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke, sat down with us at Dexerto to answer some hard-hitting questions. Covering everything from his Dota 2 obsession to the most expensive purchase he’s ever made, here’s what we learned.

As a young icon in the CSGO scene, k0nfig has played alongside and against all the biggest names across his time at organizations like OpTic, Dignitas, Complexity. Now a star Rifler for Astralis, we put the Danish pro in front of the camera and fired off 20 quick questions.

From the funniest member of his new squad to his next favorite game outside of CSGO, the veteran revealed a ton.

