JW: The CSGO pro that keeps proving the haters wrong

Jesper 'JW' Wecksell is one of the most notorious AWPers in CS:GO history. Representing Fnatic for the best part of the last seven years, he has become synonymous with the brand and an in-form JW is usually a good omen for a dominant Fnatic CS team. The thing that stood out the most in the early days of Wecksell's career was his aggressiveness in general but also with an AWP. He would seemingly peek any angle at any range with the weapon which is a deadly combination to have. Though, when he got too close or had to reload, he always had his trusty CZ75 in his back pocket. At the end of 2014, JW was at all-time high levels of form with an HLTV rating of 1.22 but by the autumn of the following year his rating was 1.01 – his career low at the time. While this isn't the worst rating in the world, it was pretty noticeable in his gameplay. JW went from averaging 20 kills per map at big events in 2014 to just 16 per map in 2015.

The Swede returned to form once again when Maikil ‘Golden’ Selim and Robin ‘flusha’ Rönnquist returned to Fnatic in late 2019. He has been dropping the ball less and producing magic more often. Fnatic also, briefly, regained their status as the world's number one team.

One of the reasons the Fnatic legend has had a resurgence is his ability with rifles. He gave up his AWP when he was in his slump and had to rely solely on his rifling. Also, the fact that he is once again playing under a mastermind IGL in Golden has given him the tactical help which had been missing.

With this newfound form coinciding with Fnatic's revival, there is a chance JW has paved the way for a second golden age of his career.