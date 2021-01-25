Logo
CS:GO

Jks has been awful for Complexity | Richard Lewis reacts at BLAST Global Finals

Published: 25/Jan/2021 10:33

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Time for JKS to go? Richard Lewis CSGO

Share

BLAST CompLexity
It’s day 3 of the BLAST Premier Global Finals, and the event continues to twist and turn, showcasing a multitude of surprises within its teams and players.

Richard Lewis reacts to Justin ‘jks’ Savage’s recent performances with Complexity after they were knocked out of BLAST Global Finals, even expressing his shock that Valentin ‘poizon’ Vasilev stand-in Jakob ‘JUGi’ Hansen was out-fragging the Australian.

He also sits down to analyze the stats behind jks’s last 40 maps, stating that his showings aren’t good enough for someone playing at the highest level. Is there a way back for jks at Complexity? Richard isn’t sure.

Complexity has a lot of problems right now, further amplified by the unfortunate emergency surgery of poizon that has led to a shake-up in the dynamics of the team’s performances in tournaments. Initially, there was a lot of hope for jks joining the team, especially with Owen ‘oBo’ Schlatter previously leaving play.

Prior to day 3’s matches, though, it appeared as if the pick up could have been an upgrade with the addition of the Danish star, but the team, and especially jks’ performance, left much to be desired.

According to Richard, he might very well be one of the most well-played pros within the scene currently, and at 25 years old, the experienced star player should have fit right in with the dynamic of the team. However, having played 40 maps with around only 16 positive scores for the player, something has got to give.

With rumors of Australian team EXTREMUM picking up the star instead, and jks’ demeanor looking as if everyone knows the fit isn’t working, 2021 may continue to keep redefining the Counter-Strike scene.

For all CS:GO news and event information, make sure to head over to our dedicated hub.

CS:GO

NAVI win BLAST Premier Global Final: Final placements & recap

Published: 24/Jan/2021 23:20 Updated: 24/Jan/2021 23:48

by Albert Petrosyan
blast-global-finals

Share

BLAST Premier

NAVI were crowned the champions of BLAST Premier Global Final, taking home the lion’s share of $1 million! Here’s how the event developed. 

  • NAVI defeated Liquid, Vitality, and Astralis for the title
  • Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev claims the MVP
  • NAVI go all the way from the lower bracket

BLAST Premier Global Final: Final Placements

Eight teams are battling it out for their share of $1 million… Additionally, BLAST are gifting the winners an exclusive TW Steel watch to complement the $600k in cash.

Placement  Team Prize
1 Natus Vincere $600,000
2 Astralis $200,000
3 Team Vitality $80,000
4 Team Liquid $50,000
5-6 G2 Esports $20,000
Evil Geniuses
7-8 Complexity $15,000
FURIA

BLAST Premier Global Final: Results & recap

blast-global-finals-upper-bracket

blast-global-finals-lower-bracket

Day 1 — Tuesday, January 19

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Winners R1 Astralis 2-1 Evil Geniuses 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Winners R1 G2 2-1 FURIA 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

Astralis & G2 edge through to semi-finals

Astralis opened by taking on Evil Geniuses in a three-game series, with the first map (Inferno) going the way of EG (16-14). The North American’s ability to convert pistol rounds was not enough to guarantee a second map, as both Overpass (16-8) and Vertigo (16-6) were claimed by the Danes. Xyp9x’s AUG proved too hot to handle on Overpass — will we see it again?

G2 Esports vs FURIA was a much closer affair. G2 took the initiative on Inferno (16-12), snatching FURIA’s map pick. After falling short on Mirage (14-16), G2 bounced back on Nuke (16-10) to clinch the series. NiKo shined, as he clocked out with +20 frags, going 70-50 in three maps.

Day 2 — Wednesday, January 20

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Winners R1 Vitality 2-0 Complexity 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 1:30 PM
Winners R1  NAVI 0-2 Team Liquid 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Losers R1 Evil Geniuses 2-1 FURIA 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

FURIA bow out early, FalleN’s Liquid surprise Na’Vi

Complexity were unable to perform in their first series of the year, being swept on Mirage (9-16) and Dust2 (8-16). ZywOo shined, delivering 46 kills over two maps. 

A new-look Team Liquid pull the upset against NAVI, dispatching the CIS squad on Inferno (16-6) and Nuke (16-14). S1mple’s 36 kills on Nuke were not enough to keep his team in the upper bracket

Despite a convincing win on Inferno (16-9), FURIA fell short on Mirage (14-16) against Evil Geniuses. Stanislaw and co. followed up with a swift win on Nuke (16-6) to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Day 3 — Thursday, January 21

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Losers R1 Complexity 1-2 NAVI 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 1:30 PM
Winners R2 Astralis 2-1 G2 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Winners R2 Vitality 2-0 Team Liquid 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

Astralis and Vitality secure top-4, Complexity knocked out

Complexity were eliminated by NAVI after a 1-2 series. Electronic was the star of the show with 75 kills over three maps.

Astralis took down G2 Esports following a thrilling series. The Danes followed Dust2 (14-16) with wins on Vertigo (16-8) and Inferno (16-4) with Dupreeh displaying an impressive 91.5 ADR across three maps.

Team Liquid failed to overcome Vitality falling short on Vertigo (11-16) after a close game on Nuke (14-16). ZywOo seemed unbeatable in clutches across both maps.

Day 4 — Friday, January 22

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Losers R2 Evil Geniuses 0-2 Team Liquid 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Losers R2 G2 0-2 NAVI 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

G2 and Evil Geniuses fall short, NAVI and Liquid trough

Team Liquid send Evil Geniuses packing after two swift wins on Inferno (16-12) and Dust2 (16-8). NAF shined for the North American team, delivering 51 kills over the two maps. 

NAVI take down G2 Esports, looking unstoppable on both Train (16-6) and Mirage (16-8). Everyone on the CIS squad was on point, with s1mple standing out with an impressive 94.3 ADR across the series.

Day 5 — Saturday, January 23

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Winners Final Astralis 2-1 Team Vitality 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Losers Final Team Liquid 0-2 NAVI 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

NAVI survive, Astralis through to another Grand Final

Astralis secure a spot in the Grand Final after beating Team Vitality 2-1, managing to steal Dust2 (16-14) and stomping Inferno (16-5). Shox shined on Overpass (16-10) delivering 28 kills and displaying an incredible 122.5 ADR.

NAVI continue their lower bracket run as they take down Team Liquid after two incredibly close maps. B1t helped NAVI edge out Inferno (16-13) while flamie ran the show on Nuke (16-14).

Day 6 — Sunday, January 24

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Consolidation Final Team Vitality 1-2 NAVI 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Grand Final Astralis 0-2 NAVI 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

Natus Vincere claims the trophy taking down Vitality and Astralis

NAVI opened the series by edging out Nuke (19-17) after an incredible comeback in the second half to secure overtime. Team Vitality managed to take Overpass (16-12) with ZywOo dropping 28 kills. NAVI responded by taking control of Dust2 (16-12) and securing their spot in the Grand Final. The star of the show was s1mple, the Ukrainian hit a +29 K/D across the three maps. 

The Grand Finals saw NAVI open up with a great win on Nuke (16-12) and follow up with a dominating performance on Inferno (16-5). Boombl4 led by example, delivering 22 kills on Inferno on his way to the championship.

Blast Premier Global Final: Teams & players

Eight total teams will be in attendance at this year’s BLAST Global Final, all of them qualifying through a variety of competitions, such as the Spring Finals, Fall Finals, and BLAST Premier Circuit.

Lots of eyes will be on Team Liquid, who will be with their new star acquisition, FalleN, after the Brazilian legend joined their ranks to replace Twistzz.

Team Qualified via Players
Astralis Fall Finals dev1ce, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk, Bubzkji (s), zonic (C)
Complexity European Spring Finals blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, jks, JUGi, keita (C)
Evil Geniuses American Spring Finals Brehze, CeRq, Ethan, tarik, Stanislaw, zews (C)
FURIA Esports BLAST Premier Circuit yuurih, arT, VINI, KSCERATO, honda
G2 Esports BLAST Premier Circuit kennyS, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo, maLeK (C)
Team Liquid BLAST Premier Circuit ELiGE, NAF, Stewie2K, Grim, FalleN, moses (C)
Natus Vincere BLAST Premier Circuit flamie, s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto, B1T (s), B1ad3 (C)
Team Vitality European Spring Finals apEX, RpK, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, Nivera (s), XTQZZZ (C)

The stand out players were expectedly Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev and Mathieu ‘ZywOo‘ Herbaut, however, credit must be given to NAVI’s IGL Kirill ‘Boombl4‘ Mikhailov. The Russian stepped up massively in the tournament, impacting every round that NAVI won.

 