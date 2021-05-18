"It's Unacceptable!" SHOCKING NIP Flashpoint CSGO Scandal | Richard Lewis Reacts - Dexerto

Anonymo’s celebrations have been cut short following their unexpected victory against NIP in Flashpoint’s RMR event. Due to server issues, the match is now set to be replayed.

The highly anticipated debut of Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz on NIP’s roster was overshadowed by the ongoing drama between the organization and Flashpoint.

After losing the match against Anonymo, NIP came out against the organizers, claiming they were disappointed with the standards of the event.

Now, the match is scheduled to be replayed and NIP will get a second chance against Anonymo. However, did the organization handle the situation correctly, and were the public complaints justified?

