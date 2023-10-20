IEM Sydney 2023: Results, schedule, stream, teams & more

IEM is finally back in Sydney for 2023, and Counter-Strike 2 is being played for the first time in the Tier One level. Here is everything you need to know to keep up with the first CS2 LAN event.

Vitality eliminated in last place after losses to BetBoom and FaZe

FaZe qualifies for their first CS2 playoffs after a lower-bracket run

First major LAN tournament played on CS2

The last time IEM came to Sydney was in 2019, and it was there when Team Liquid started their legendary Intel Grand Slam run, winning four ESL tournaments in a row. Now, four years removed from the last, IEM Sydney is back.

However, the landscape of CS has drastically changed, with new dynasties being formed, and a whole new game in Counter-Strike 2 being played at IEM Sydney for the game’s first Tier One LAN event.

Whoever wins IEM Sydney 2023 will write their name in history as the first team to win a CS2 LAN tournament so the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Here’s everything you need to know about 2023 IEM Sydney:

IEM Sydney 2023: Stream

The tournament is being streamed live on ESL’s official CS Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience. It is also available on their YouTube channel.

If you’ve missed a match, you can check out the ESL CS YouTube channel for all the VODs.

In addition to the official English stream, there are various other streams in other languages.

IEM Sydney runs from October 16 through October 22, all taking place in ICC Sydney.

The key dates are:

Group Stage: October 16-19

October 16-19 Playoffs: October 20-22

Unlike previous IEM Sydney’s where the group stage had an audience, 2023’s will only field an audience during the last three days of the Playoffs.

Group Stage (October 16-19)

16 teams are put into two 8-team double-elimination groups

Opening matches are Bo1. and the all following matches are Bo3

The top three teams from each group qualify to the playoffs

Group stage winners advance to the semifinals as first seed

Group stage runners-up qualify for the quarterfinals as second-seed

Group stage third-place teams qualify for the quarterfinals as third-seed

Playoffs (October 20-22)

All six qualified teams are placed into a single elimination bracket

All matches are Bo3

IEM Sydney 2023: Weekend Pass giveaway

IEM Sydney 2023: Schedule and results

Playoffs (October 20-22)

October 20

Stage Match PT ET BST Quarterfinals ENCE vs FaZe 10:30 PM 1:30 AM 6:30 AM Quarterfinals BetBoom vs Complexity 1:30 AM 4:30 AM 9:30 AM

October 21

Stage Match PT ET BST Semifinals MOUZ vs TBD 10:30 PM 1:30 AM 6:30 AM Semifinals G2 vs TBD 1:30 AM 4:30 AM 9:30 AM

October 22

Stage Match PT ET BST Final TBD vs TBD 12:30 AM 3:30 AM 8:30 AM

Group Stage (October 16-19)

Group A Group B Vitality ENCE BetBoom Lynn Vision FaZe Cloud9 GamerLegion Fnatic NAVI Monte Apeks Complexity VERTEX Grayhound MOUZ G2

Day 1: October 16

Stage Match PT ET BST Upper Round 1 NAVI 13-9 Apeks 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM Upper Round 1 VERTEX 2-13 MOUZ 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM Upper Round 1 Vitality 14-16 BetBoom 6:15 PM 9:15 PM 2:15 AM Upper Round 1 FaZe 15-19 GamerLegion 6:15 PM 9:15 PM 2:15 AM Upper Round 1 ENCE 13-6 Lynn Vision 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 3:30 AM Upper Round 1 Cloud9 10-13 Fnatic 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 3:30 AM Upper Round 1 G2 13-11 Grayhound 8:45 PM 11:45 PM 4:45 AM Upper Round 1 Monte 9-13 Complexity 8:45 PM 11:45 PM 4:45 AM Upper Round 2 MOUZ 2-1 NAVI 10 PM 1 AM 6 AM Lower Round 1 VERTEX 0-2 Apeks 10 PM 1 AM 6 AM Upper Round 2 BetBoom 2-0 GamerLegion 1:30 AM 4:30 AM 9:30 AM Lower Round 1 Vitality 1-2 FaZe 1:30 AM 4:30 AM 9:30 AM

Day 2: October 17

Stage Match PT ET BST Lower Round 1 Grayhound 0-2 Monte 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 3:30 AM Upper Round 2 G2 2-0 Complexity 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 3:30 AM Lower Round 1 Lynn Vision 0-2 Cloud9 10:30 PM 1:30 AM 6:30 AM Upper Round 2 ENCE 2-1 Fnatic 10:30 PM 1:30 AM 6:30 AM Lower Round 2 Apeks 0-2 GamerLegion 1:30 AM 4:30 AM 9:30 AM Lower Round 2 NAVI 1-2 FaZe 1:30 AM 4:30 AM 9:30 AM

Day 3: October 18

Stage Match PT ET BST Lower Round 2 Complexity 2-1 Cloud9 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 3:30 AM Lower Round 2 Fnatic 1-2 Monte 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 3:30 AM Upper Final BetBoom 1-2 MOUZ 10:30 PM 1:30 AM 6:30 AM Lower Final FaZe 2-1 GamerLegion 10:30 PM 1:30 AM 6:30 AM Upper Final ENCE 0-2 G2 1:30 AM 4:30 AM 9:30 AM Upper Final Complexity 2-0 Monte 1:30 AM 4:30 AM 9:30 AM

IEM Sydney 2023: Teams and rosters

Six of the 17 teams were invited as ESL Partnered teams, with Grayhound getting a Local Hero Invite. The rest of the teams qualified either through their place in the ESL World Ranking or through regional qualifiers.

No team has direct qualification to the playoffs, meaning everyone will need to earn their place through the group stages.

Team Qualified from Players ENCE ESL Partner Team Snappi, dycha, maden, SunPayus, NertZ FaZe ESL Partner Team rain, broky, Twistzz, karrigan, ropz G2 Esports ESL Partner Team huNter-, NiKo, m0NESY, jks, HooXi MOUZ ESL Partner Team frozen, torzsi, xertioN, siuhy, Nexius NAVI ESL Partner Team B1ad3, b1t, Aleksib, jL, iM Vitality ESL Partner Team apEX, ZywOo, Magisk, Spinx, flameZ Cloud9 ESL World Ranking sh1ro, Ax1Le, HObbit, electroNic, Perfecto GamerLegion ESL World Ranking isak, acoR, Keoz, volt, Snax Monte ESL World Ranking Woro2k, DemQQ, kRaSnaL, sdy, br0 Fnatic ESL World Ranking KRIMZ, mezii, roeJ, afro, dexter Grayhound Local Hero Invite Sico, INS, aliStair, Liazz, Vexite Apeks European Qualifier nawwk, jkaem, kyxsan, CacaNito, sense BetBoom European Qualifier nafany, KaiR0N-, s1ren, zorte, danistzz Complexity North American Qualifer JT, floppy, Grim, hallzerk, EliGE Lynn Vision Gaming Asian Qualifier westmelon, z4kr, Starry, EmiliaQAQ, Jee VERTEX Esports Oceanic Qualifier pz, BRACE, malta, ADDICT, HaZR