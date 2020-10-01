How to watch IEM New York 2020: stream, teams, schedule, more

We might not be in the Big Apple this year, but IEM New York is still taking place. Three events across North America, Europe, and CIS will take place to crown regional champions in the next stage of the IEM Global Challenge.
ESL One New York in 2019 featured an Astralis vs Evil Geniuses final, where the hometown stars took down the dominant Danes in a convincing 3-1 series. However, the two will be separated into different regional events in 2020.
IEM New York is still taking place online, with 32 teams across three regions invited to take part in the $250,000 event. Across three weeks, different regional champions will be crowned, with RMR points on offer for the best performing teams.
Not only that, but spots at the first CS:GO LAN post-pandemic, the IEM Global Challenge, are potentially on the line.
IEM New York stream
IEM New York, being an ESL event, will be streamed on the ESL CS:GO channels on Twitch and YouTube. We’ve embedded the streams below for your convenience.
IEM New York teams
12 North American and CIS teams, plus eight European teams, will be taking part in IEM New York. Despite having the fewest number of teams, Europe boasts the biggest prize pool of $140,000 USD.
The teams will be divided into two sets of groups — six in each NA and CIS group, four in Europe. The best teams in each group will make it to the playoffs. The format for playoffs will be single-elimination in Europe, and double-elimination for North America and CIS.
North America
|Group A
|Group B
|FURIA
|Team Liquid
|Evil Geniuses
|100 Thieves
|ImPerium Esports
|Team One
|Triumph
|Chaos Esports Club
|Rebirth Esports
|RBG Esports
|New England Whalers
|Mythic
Europe
|Group A
|Group B
|Team Vitality
|FaZe Clan
|G2 Esports
|BIG
|Fnatic
|Heroic
|Complexity
|OG
CIS
|Group A
|Group B
|Natus Vincere
|Winstrike
|forZe
|Nemiga
|Virtus.pro
|Ethereal
|K23
|Team Spirit
|Cyber Legacy
|Gambit Youngsters
|ESPADA
|HellRaisers
IEM New York schedule
Tuesday, October 6
|Region
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|EU Group A
|Vitality vs Fnatic
|5am
|8am
|1pm
|EU Group A
|G2 Esports vs Complexity
|5am
|8am
|1pm
|EU Group B
|Heroic vs FaZe
|8:30am
|11:30am
|4:30pm
|EU Group B
|OG vs BIG
|8:30am
|11:30am
|4:30pm
|NA Group A
|Evil Geniuses vs Triumph
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|NA Group A
|New England Whalers vs Imperium
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|NA Group B
|100 Thieves vs RBG
|3:30pm
|6:30pm
|11:30pm
|NA Group A
|FURIA vs Rebirth
|3:30pm
|6:30pm
|11:30pm
Wednesday, October 7
|Region
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|EU Group A
|TBD vs TBD
|5am
|8am
|1pm
|EU Group B
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30am
|11:30am
|4:30pm
|NA Group B
|Liquid vs Team One
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|NA Group B
|Chaos vs Mythic
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|NA Group A
|FURIA vs Triumph
|3:30pm
|6:30pm
|11:30pm
|NA Group A
|Rebirth vs Imperium
|3:30pm
|6:30pm
|11:30pm
Thursday, October 8
|Region
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|EU Group A
|TBD vs TBD
|5am
|8am
|1pm
|EU Group B
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30am
|11:30am
|4:30pm
|NA Group B
|Liquid vs Mythic
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|NA Group A
|Evil Geniuses vs New England Whalers
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|NA Group B
|100 Thieves vs Chaos
|3:30pm
|6:30pm
|11:30pm
|NA Group B
|Team One vs RBG
|3:30pm
|6:30pm
|11:30pm
Friday, October 9
|Region
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|EU Group A
|TBD vs TBD
|5am
|8am
|1pm
|EU Group B
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30am
|11:30am
|4:30pm
|NA Group A
|Evil Geniuses vs FURIA
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|NA Group A
|Triumph vs Imperium
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|NA Group B
|Liquid vs Chaos
|3:30pm
|6:30pm
|11:30pm
|NA Group A
|Rebirth vs New England Whalers
|3:30pm
|6:30pm
|11:30pm
Saturday, October 10
|Region
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|EU Semi Finals
|TBD vs TBD
|5am
|8am
|1pm
|EU Semi Finals
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30am
|11:30am
|4:30pm
|NA Group B
|100 Thieves vs Team One
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|NA Group B
|RBG vs Mythic
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|NA Group A
|Evil Geniuses vs Rebirth
|3:30pm
|6:30pm
|11:30pm
|NA Group A
|FURIA vs Imperium
|3:30pm
|6:30pm
|11:30pm
Sunday, October 11
|Region
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|EU Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|7am
|10am
|3pm
|NA Group B
|100 Thieves vs Liquid
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|NA Group A
|Triumph vs New England Whalers
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|NA Group B
|Team One vs Mythic
|3:30pm
|6:30pm
|11:30pm
|NA Group B
|Chaos vs RBG
|3:30pm
|6:30pm
|11:30pm