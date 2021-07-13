IEM Cologne Group Stage Highlights | Top 10 CSGO Plays

CS:GO LAN tournaments returned in the IEM Cologne Group Stage, and we already saw some insane plays from Navi s1mple, Vitality ZywOo, G2 NiKo, Astralis gla1ve, and more. Let’s take a look at our top 10.

The IEM Cologne Group Stage is done and dusted, leaving only the four best teams, Astralis, FaZe Clan, Gambit Esports, and Virtus.pro, to duke it out playoffs.

However, the group stage was an action-packed rollercoaster ride in its own right, with incredible plays from some of the best players in the world. We’ve selected ten of the best.

