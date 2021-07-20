IEM Cologne 2021 Playoffs Highlights | Top 10 CSGO Plays

CSGO’s IEM Cologne 2021 is done and dusted. It was an incredible spectacle that had everything from incredible clutch plays to absurd snap-reaction AWP shots. Let’s take a look at the top 10 highlights of the tournament.

CSGO LANs were back in full-flight at IEM Cologne 2021, and it was an action-packed roller-coaster ride that didn’t disappoint.

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev showed the world why he’s considered to be the best CSGO player in the world, while Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač and Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken pulled off some insane plays of their own.

It wasn’t easy to narrow down, but we’ve compiled the top 10 plays of the tournament into one video.

