“I was wrong, but Team Liquid choked again!” | Richard Lewis Reacts

Even with a dark cloud hanging over their heads, Heroic took down Team Liquid at ESL Pro League Season 14. Here, Richard Lewis breaks down the incredible series, and looks ahead to Season 14’s final matchups.

Despite being embroiled in the HUNDEN scandal, Heroic made Counter-Strike history at ESL Pro League Season 14, after refrezh clutched a 1v5 against Team Liquid and earned his team a tough semifinal matchup against s1mple’s NAVI.

Richard Lewis believes Liquid bottled it, again — and wouldn’t bank against Heroic as we look towards the closing stages of ESL Pro League S14, where the Danes face off against NAVI.

Advertisement

Discover more: “ENCE are overhyped?!” | Richard Lewis Reacts