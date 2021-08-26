HUNDEN makes shocking claim about Heroic spectator bug case

Nicolai ‘HUNDEN⁠’ Petersen, one of the 37 CS:GO coaches who were banned in September 2020 for using the spectator bug, has claimed that some of the Heroic’s players were aware of his actions.

HUNDEN has backtracked on his previous comments that he abused the bug without the knowledge of his teammates. In an interview with TV2.dk, he revealed that some of the team’s players knew what he was doing.

“Some of the players were aware of it,” he said. “I will not name any names as I think it is up to the players themselves.”

HUNDEN⁠ was banned for 12 months by the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) for using the bug in two matches in May 2020, against Astralis in DreamHack Masters Spring and against Team Spirit in Home Sweet Home Cup 5. His suspension was then reduced by four months due to his assistance in the investigation.

Advertisement

In a statement issued at the time, HUNDEN apologized for his actions and said that he had acted “on my own, without the knowledge of my teammates.”

Asked by TV2.dk why he is telling a different story now, HUNDEN said: “I’ve fallen so far into a hole now that there’s nothing to keep away anymore.”

New evidence surfaces

CS:GO analyst Jacob ‘Pimp⁠’ Winneche commented on the shocking claims by saying that he has seen material obtained by TV2.dk that seems to support HUNDEN’s new version of the events.

“I’ve been presented the material the article is based on,” Pimp wrote on Twitter. “My judgment is that it’s highly probable he’s telling the truth.”

Advertisement

Coach bug scandal 🚨 Hunden claims that the heroic players also was involved and aware of his cheating in the coach bug scandal. I’ve been presented the material the article is based on. My judgment is that it’s highly probable he’s telling the truth.https://t.co/8SaJGgqrl1 — Jacob "Pimp" Winneche (@Pimp_CSGO) August 26, 2021

In a statement to TV2.dk, Heroic CEO Joachim Haraldsen denied the claims, saying that ESIC “thoroughly investigated” the case and that HUNDEN admitted to acting alone after being found “guilty of cheating.”

“Now he changes his explanation after he was fired from the team in July and shortly before ESIC comes out with their decision in the pending case,” Haraldsen said.

“I am convinced that ESIC and the rest of the world will see this for what it is: Nicolai Petersen failed his teammates by cheating, he failed them by sharing confidential and sensitive information with a major competitor, and he is now failing them a third time by trying to blame them for his actions.

Advertisement

“That’s not very heroic.”

ESIC to make ruling on Friday

ESIC will announce on Friday whether it is banning HUNDEN in a separate case that involves a potential breach of the esports watchdog’s integrity program. HUNDEN has been accused by Heroic of sharing sensitive information with a competitor before IEM Cologne.

HUNDEN, who did not travel with the team to that event, denied having leaked the stratbook but admitted that he shared “anti-strat material of opponents” with other coaches, “in the context of sparring.”

Heroic then announced that they had opened legal proceedings against HUNDEN for what they deemed to be “a clear breach of his contract.” According to the organization, two courts had “independently found sufficient grounds for evidence collection, which had been carried out.”

Advertisement

ESL, the company running IEM Cologne, and ESIC both issued statements saying that the competitive integrity of the tournament was not impacted by the leak, but the esports watchdog underlined that HUNDEN’s behavior potentially constituted a breach of its Integrity Program.

TV2.dk reported on Wednesday that HUNDEN will be banned for two years. In an interview, the coach criticized ESIC for its handling of the investigation, saying that he was never heard in the case, and claimed that he was threatened with a five-year ban if he tried to appeal against the ban.