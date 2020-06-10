How Zonic turned Astralis into world beaters & changed CSGO forever

Danny 'zonic' Sørensen is known as the greatest coach of all time when it comes to CS:GO, but, before he was a great leader out of the game, he was a top fragger in the game as well, in 1.6

Sørensen started out as a talented player in the early days of competitive Counter-Strike playing for SK gaming but he often dreamed of moving onto a 'normal job' afterward when the hype for the game died down.

The danish leader took gold at the World Cyber Games 2008 with his team mTw and this would later inspire some young Danish talents watching from their homes such as Peter 'dupreeh' Rasmussen and Nicolai 'dev1ce' Reedtz.

After deciding to call it quits later in 2012, he decided to focus on his education as he could tell he would not be able to survive in a game growing this fast as a player, he knew he would need to transition into a coach, as that would be where he could thrive.