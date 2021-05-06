How Yuurih Put Brazilian CSGO back on the map - Dexerto

Yuri “yuurih” Santos is one of the biggest names in Brazilian CS:GO these days, but that’s not always been the case. After toiling around numerous low-level teams between 2016-2017, he’s found a home in FURIA and turned it into one of the strongest teams in the scene.

In his journey to CS:GO’s biggest stage, Yuurih followed in the footsteps of Brazilian legends like FalleN and Coldzera, players he looked up to as pioneers of the region’s presence in the esport.

Nowadays, thanks to his immense talent, Yuurih has overtaken his idols and transformed FURIA from a lowly side to a true powerhouse team.

