How Two CSGO Legends Are Proving EVERYONE Wrong - Dexerto

It’s been years since Ninjas in Pyjamas’ golden era in Counter-Strike, but legendary duo Patrik ‘f0rest’ Lindberg and Adam ‘friberg’ Friberg are showing they still have something to offer to the scene.

After the NiP dynasty eventually crumbled, the Swedish stars proved to have some gas left in the tank in 2017 – though that stint of glory would be short lived.

But the squad wasn’t done with the game. They came back in 2020, this time under the revived Dignitas banner.

Though results never favored them, f0rest and friberg have been building up the next generation of CS:GO – and getting better themselves, in the process.

