How to watch the DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: stream, schedule, scores - Dexerto

The DreamHack Masters Winter 2020 is upon us and here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action, including the CS:GO streams below, schedule across all four regions, and how the $250,000 prize pool will break down as placements start to wrap.

Spread across four regions, DreamHack are hosting some of the best teams in the world with stacked brackets in Europe and across its events.

With the qualifiers out of the way, all participants have been confirmed and are moving through the different brackets to see who will make it to the playoffs.

As we get deeper into the brackets, the online era of CS:GO is going to give us a unique DreamHack experience that’s bound to result in some wild outcomes. So check out our guide below on everything you’ll need to get viewing.

DreamHack CS:GO Streams

All of the games are going to be broadcasted on DreamHack’s Twitch channels, with a few events taking place at the same time. We’ve embedded the active ones below, and will add more if anything were to change.

DreamHack teams

Europe – 16 teams

Group A Group B Heroic Astralis c0ntact Gaming GODSENT FaZe Clan Team Liquid Team Spirit mousesports Complexity G2 Esports ENCE Nemiga Gaming Cloud9 FURIA Esports Gambit Esports North

North America – 8 teams

Group A Group B Chaos Esports New England Whalers Rebirth Esports Mythic Rugratz Team oNe Triumph Yeah Gaming

Oceania – 4 teams

Teams Avant Gaming ORDER Renegades Chiefs Esports Club

Asia – 4 teams

Teams Invictus Gaming TYLOO ViCi Gaming TIGER

In the current era of CS:GO, most of the world’s top-level competition have made the move to Europe, so it’s no surprise to see many recognizable orgs listed in the same event.

However, for Asia, Oceania, and North America, lesser known competition will have a fantastic opportunity to put their name on the map. Teams like TIGER, Renegades, Chaos, and more will all want to make a splash in their respective regions.

DreamHack Masters format and schedule

Due to the disparity in participants across the four events, there’s going to be slight differences in how they all play out, but all DreamHack events still have the typical bracket play with teams competing in a Best-of-Three to advance.

The DreamHack Masters Winter 2020 starts on Monday, November 30 through to the Grand Finals across the four respective regions on Sunday, December 6.

Schedule & Results

Europe

November 30

Group A Game PT ET BST Upper Bracket Round 1 Heroic 2-0 c0ntact Gaming 4am 7am 1pm Upper Bracket Round 1 FaZe Clan 0-2 Team Spirit 4am 7am 1pm Upper Bracket Round 1 Complexity 2-1 ENCE 11am 2pm 8pm Upper Bracket Round 1 Cloud9 0-2 Gambit 11am 2pm 8pm

Group B Game PT ET BST Upper Bracket Round 1 Astralis 1-2 GODSENT 4am 7am 1pm Upper Bracket Round 1 Team Liquid 0-2 mousesports 5am 8am 2pm

December 1

Group A Game PT ET BST Lower Bracket Round 1 FaZe Clan 2-1 c0ntact Gaming 7:30am 10:30am 4:30pm Lower Bracket Round 1 ENCE 0-2 Cloud9 7:30am 10:30am 4:30pm Upper Bracket Round 2 Heroic vs Team Spirit 11am 2pm 8pm Upper Bracket Round 2 Complexity 0-2 Gambit 11am 2pm 8pm

Group B Game PT ET BST Upper Bracket Round 1 G2 Esports 2-0 Nemiga 4am 7am 1pm Upper Bracket Round 1 FURIA 2-0 North 4am 7am 1pm

December 2

Group B Game PT ET BST Lower Bracket Round 1 Astralis vs Team Liquid 4am 7am 1pm Lower Bracket Round 1 Nemiga vs North 4am 7am 1pm Upper Bracket Round 2 GODSENT vs mousesports 7:30am 10:30am 4:30pm Upper Bracket Round 2 G2 Esports vs FURIA 7:30am 10:30am 4:30pm

December 3

Group A Game PT ET BST Lower Bracket Round 2 Complexity vs FaZe Clan 4am 7am 1pm Lower Bracket Round 2 Cloud9 vs TBD 4am 7am 1pm

Group B Game PT ET BST Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 7:30am 10:30am 4:30pm Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 7:30am 10:30am 4:30pm

December 4

Playoffs Game PT ET BST Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 4am 7am 1pm Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 4am 7am 1pm Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 7:30am 10:30am 4:30pm Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 7:30am 10:30am 4:30pm

December 5

Playoffs Game PT ET BST Semifinals TBD vs TBD 4am 7am 1pm Semifinals TBD vs TBD 7:30am 10:30am 4:30pm

December 6

Playoffs Game PT ET BST Grand Finals TBD vs TBD 7am 10am 4pm

North America

November 30

Group A Game PT ET BST Opening Matches Chaos 2-1 Rugratz 2:30pm 5:30pm 11:30pm Opening Matches Triumph 1-2 Rebirth 3pm 6pm 12am

December 1

Group B Game PT ET BST Opening Matches Team oNe vs Yeah 2:30pm 5:30pm 11:30pm Opening Matches Whalers vs Mythic 2:30pm 5:30pm 11:30pm

December 2

Group A Game PT ET BST Winner’s Match Chaos vs Rebirth 11am 2pm 8pm

Group B Game PT ET BST Winner’s Match TBD 2:30pm 5:30pm 11:30pm

December 3

Group A Game PT ET BST Elimination Match Rugratz vs Triumph 11am 2pm 8pm

Group B Game PT ET BST Elimination Match TBD vs TBD 2:30pm 5:30pm 11:30pm

December 4

Group A Game PT ET BST Decider Match TBD vs TBD 11am 2pm 8pm

Group B Game PT ET BST Decider Match TBD vs TBD 2:30pm 5:30pm 11:30pm

December 5

Playoffs Game PT ET BST Semifinals TBD vs TBD 11am 2pm 8pm Semifinals TBD vs TBD 2:30pm 5:30pm 11:30pm

December 6

Playoffs Game PT ET BST Grand Finals TBD vs TBD 12pm 3pm 9pm

Oceania

November 30

Playoffs Game PT ET BST Upper Bracket Round 1 Renegades 2-0 Chiefs ESC 8:30pm 11:30pm 5:30am

December 1

Playoffs Game PT ET BST Upper Bracket Round 1 ORDER vs Avant Gaming 8:30pm 11:30pm 5:30am

December 2

Playoffs Game PT ET BST Upper Bracket Final Renegades vs TBD 8:30pm 11:30pm 5:30am

December 3

Playoffs Game PT ET BST Lower Bracket Round 1 Chiefs ESC vs TBD 8:30pm 11:30pm 5:30am

December 4

Playoffs Game PT ET BST Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 8:30pm 11:30pm 5:30am

December 5

Playoffs Game PT ET BST Grand Final TBD vs TBD 8:30pm 11:30pm 5:30am

Asia

December 1

Playoffs Game PT ET BST Upper Bracket Round 1 TYLOO 1-2 TIGER 12am 3am 9am

December 2

Playoffs Game PT ET BST Upper Bracket Round 1 ViCi vs Invictus 12am 3am 9am

December 3

Playoffs Game PT ET BST Upper Bracket Final TIGER vs TBD 12am 3am 9am

December 4

Playoffs Game PT ET BST Lower Bracket Round 1 TYLOO vs TBD 12am 3am 9am

December 5

Playoffs Game PT ET BST Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 12am 3am 9am

December 6

Playoffs Game PT ET BST Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12am 3am 9am

DreamHack Winter 2020 Final Placements and Winnings

Europe

Team Prize Money (USD) Pro Tour points 1st TBD $60,000 400 2nd TBD $30,000 265 3rd-4th TBD $12,000 160 TBD 5th-6th TBD $5,000 75 TBD 7th-8th TBD $5,000 65 TBD 9th-12th TBD $2,500 45 TBD TBD TBD 13th-16th c0ntact Gaming $1,500 N/A ENCE TBD TBD

North America

Team Prize Money (USD) Pro Tour points 1st TBD $35,000 320 2nd TBD $15,000 190 3rd-4th TBD $6,000 105 TBD 5th-6th TBD $2,500 N/A TBD 7th-8th TBD $1,500 N/A TBD

Oceania

Team Prize Money (USD) Pro Tour points 1st TBD $8,000 185 2nd TBD $4,000 85 3rd TBD $2,000 45 4th TBD $1,000 NA

Asia