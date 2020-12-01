How to watch the DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: stream, schedule, scores - Dexerto

The DreamHack Masters Winter 2020 is upon us and here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action, including the CS:GO streams below, schedule across all four regions, and how the $250,000 prize pool will break down as placements start to wrap.
Spread across four regions, DreamHack are hosting some of the best teams in the world with stacked brackets in Europe and across its events.
With the qualifiers out of the way, all participants have been confirmed and are moving through the different brackets to see who will make it to the playoffs.
As we get deeper into the brackets, the online era of CS:GO is going to give us a unique DreamHack experience that’s bound to result in some wild outcomes. So check out our guide below on everything you’ll need to get viewing.
DreamHack CS:GO Streams
All of the games are going to be broadcasted on DreamHack’s Twitch channels, with a few events taking place at the same time. We’ve embedded the active ones below, and will add more if anything were to change.
DreamHack teams
Europe – 16 teams
|Group A
|Group B
|Heroic
|Astralis
|c0ntact Gaming
|GODSENT
|FaZe Clan
|Team Liquid
|Team Spirit
|mousesports
|Complexity
|G2 Esports
|ENCE
|Nemiga Gaming
|Cloud9
|FURIA Esports
|Gambit Esports
|North
North America – 8 teams
|Group A
|Group B
|Chaos Esports
|New England Whalers
|Rebirth Esports
|Mythic
|Rugratz
|Team oNe
|Triumph
|Yeah Gaming
Oceania – 4 teams
|Teams
|Avant Gaming
|ORDER
|Renegades
|Chiefs Esports Club
Asia – 4 teams
|Teams
|Invictus Gaming
|TYLOO
|ViCi Gaming
|TIGER
In the current era of CS:GO, most of the world’s top-level competition have made the move to Europe, so it’s no surprise to see many recognizable orgs listed in the same event.
However, for Asia, Oceania, and North America, lesser known competition will have a fantastic opportunity to put their name on the map. Teams like TIGER, Renegades, Chaos, and more will all want to make a splash in their respective regions.
DreamHack Masters format and schedule
Due to the disparity in participants across the four events, there’s going to be slight differences in how they all play out, but all DreamHack events still have the typical bracket play with teams competing in a Best-of-Three to advance.
The DreamHack Masters Winter 2020 starts on Monday, November 30 through to the Grand Finals across the four respective regions on Sunday, December 6.
Schedule & Results
Europe
November 30
|Group A
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|Heroic 2-0 c0ntact Gaming
|4am
|7am
|1pm
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|FaZe Clan 0-2 Team Spirit
|4am
|7am
|1pm
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|Complexity 2-1 ENCE
|11am
|2pm
|8pm
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|Cloud9 0-2 Gambit
|11am
|2pm
|8pm
|Group B
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|Astralis 1-2 GODSENT
|4am
|7am
|1pm
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|Team Liquid 0-2 mousesports
|5am
|8am
|2pm
December 1
|Group A
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|FaZe Clan 2-1 c0ntact Gaming
|7:30am
|10:30am
|4:30pm
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|ENCE 0-2 Cloud9
|7:30am
|10:30am
|4:30pm
|Upper Bracket Round 2
|Heroic vs Team Spirit
|11am
|2pm
|8pm
|Upper Bracket Round 2
|Complexity 0-2 Gambit
|11am
|2pm
|8pm
|Group B
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|G2 Esports 2-0 Nemiga
|4am
|7am
|1pm
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|FURIA 2-0 North
|4am
|7am
|1pm
December 2
|Group B
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|Astralis vs Team Liquid
|4am
|7am
|1pm
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|Nemiga vs North
|4am
|7am
|1pm
|Upper Bracket Round 2
|GODSENT vs mousesports
|7:30am
|10:30am
|4:30pm
|Upper Bracket Round 2
|G2 Esports vs FURIA
|7:30am
|10:30am
|4:30pm
December 3
|Group A
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Lower Bracket Round 2
|Complexity vs FaZe Clan
|4am
|7am
|1pm
|Lower Bracket Round 2
|Cloud9 vs TBD
|4am
|7am
|1pm
|Group B
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Lower Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30am
|10:30am
|4:30pm
|Lower Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30am
|10:30am
|4:30pm
December 4
|Playoffs
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|4am
|7am
|1pm
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|4am
|7am
|1pm
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30am
|10:30am
|4:30pm
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30am
|10:30am
|4:30pm
December 5
|Playoffs
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Semifinals
|TBD vs TBD
|4am
|7am
|1pm
|Semifinals
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30am
|10:30am
|4:30pm
December 6
|Playoffs
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Grand Finals
|TBD vs TBD
|7am
|10am
|4pm
North America
November 30
|Group A
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Opening Matches
|Chaos 2-1 Rugratz
|2:30pm
|5:30pm
|11:30pm
|Opening Matches
|Triumph 1-2 Rebirth
|3pm
|6pm
|12am
December 1
|Group B
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Opening Matches
|Team oNe vs Yeah
|2:30pm
|5:30pm
|11:30pm
|Opening Matches
|Whalers vs Mythic
|2:30pm
|5:30pm
|11:30pm
December 2
|Group A
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Winner’s Match
|Chaos vs Rebirth
|11am
|2pm
|8pm
|Group B
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Winner’s Match
|TBD
|2:30pm
|5:30pm
|11:30pm
December 3
|Group A
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Elimination Match
|Rugratz vs Triumph
|11am
|2pm
|8pm
|Group B
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Elimination Match
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30pm
|5:30pm
|11:30pm
December 4
|Group A
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Decider Match
|TBD vs TBD
|11am
|2pm
|8pm
|Group B
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Decider Match
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30pm
|5:30pm
|11:30pm
December 5
|Playoffs
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Semifinals
|TBD vs TBD
|11am
|2pm
|8pm
|Semifinals
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30pm
|5:30pm
|11:30pm
December 6
|Playoffs
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Grand Finals
|TBD vs TBD
|12pm
|3pm
|9pm
Oceania
November 30
|Playoffs
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|Renegades 2-0 Chiefs ESC
|8:30pm
|11:30pm
|5:30am
December 1
|Playoffs
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|ORDER vs Avant Gaming
|8:30pm
|11:30pm
|5:30am
December 2
|Playoffs
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Upper Bracket Final
|Renegades vs TBD
|8:30pm
|11:30pm
|5:30am
December 3
|Playoffs
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|Chiefs ESC vs TBD
|8:30pm
|11:30pm
|5:30am
December 4
|Playoffs
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30pm
|11:30pm
|5:30am
December 5
|Playoffs
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30pm
|11:30pm
|5:30am
Asia
December 1
|Playoffs
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|TYLOO 1-2 TIGER
|12am
|3am
|9am
December 2
|Playoffs
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|ViCi vs Invictus
|12am
|3am
|9am
December 3
|Playoffs
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Upper Bracket Final
|TIGER vs TBD
|12am
|3am
|9am
December 4
|Playoffs
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|TYLOO vs TBD
|12am
|3am
|9am
December 5
|Playoffs
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|12am
|3am
|9am
December 6
|Playoffs
|Game
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|12am
|3am
|9am
DreamHack Winter 2020 Final Placements and Winnings
Europe
|Team
|Prize Money (USD)
|Pro Tour points
|1st
|TBD
|$60,000
|400
|2nd
|TBD
|$30,000
|265
|3rd-4th
|TBD
|$12,000
|160
|TBD
|5th-6th
|TBD
|$5,000
|75
|TBD
|7th-8th
|TBD
|$5,000
|65
|TBD
|9th-12th
|TBD
|$2,500
|45
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|13th-16th
|c0ntact Gaming
|$1,500
|N/A
|ENCE
|TBD
|TBD
North America
|Team
|Prize Money (USD)
|Pro Tour points
|1st
|TBD
|$35,000
|320
|2nd
|TBD
|$15,000
|190
|3rd-4th
|TBD
|$6,000
|105
|TBD
|5th-6th
|TBD
|$2,500
|N/A
|TBD
|7th-8th
|TBD
|$1,500
|N/A
|TBD
Oceania
|Team
|Prize Money (USD)
|Pro Tour points
|1st
|TBD
|$8,000
|185
|2nd
|TBD
|$4,000
|85
|3rd
|TBD
|$2,000
|45
|4th
|TBD
|$1,000
|NA
Asia
|Team
|Prize Money (USD)
|Pro Tour points
|1st
|TBD
|$8,000
|185
|2nd
|TBD
|$4,000
|85
|3rd
|TBD
|$2,000
|45
|4th
|TBD
|$1,000
|NA