How to watch ESL Pro League Season 12: Stream, schedule, results

Counter-Strike’s best of the best will battle it out in their groups to be crowned ESL Pro League Season 12 champions of their respective region. Here's how to catch all of the action on stream.

36 of Counter-Strike’s premier esports teams will be pitted together in ESL’s 12th season of their Pro League. Because of the current global pandemic, Season 12 will be played online, with five dedicated regions this time: Europe, North America, South America, Oceania, and Asia from Sept. 1 through Oct. 4.

Advertisement

North America will have one group for the regular season, while Europe will be split into two different divisions, so each region will (again) have their own champion. Here’s everything you need to know, so you don’t miss a second of Counter-Strike’s best duking it out.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFFX0JhPISE

Stream

ESL Pro League Season 12 will be streamed live to their dedicated Twitch or YouTube channels. If you missed any of the action, you can catch up by rewatching VODs from the day's action on the dedicated section of ESL's Twitch channel.

Advertisement

Participating teams

Between Europe, NA, and the other three regions included in Season 12, there are 36 total teams participating in ESL Season 12. The 16 European teams will be split into two different groups to compete in the regular season, and the eight teams from North America will all play against one another. Here’s who's playing in each group:

Group A (Europe)

AGO

BIG

ENCE

GODSENT

Heroic

Natus Vincere

OG

Group B (Europe)

Advertisement

Astralis

Complexity Gaming

FaZe Clan

Fnatic

mousesports

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Team Spirit

Team Vitality

North America

Evil Geniuses

Team Liquid

100 Thieves

Triumph

FURIA Esports

Gen.G Esports

Cloud9

Chaos Esports Club

South America

BOOM Esports

Havan Liberty

Sharks Esports

Isurus

Oceania

Advertisement

Renegades

Chiefs ESC

ORDER

Avant Gaming

Asia

TYLOO

Beyond Esports

ViCi Gaming

Invictus Gaming

Format

Europe

European teams will play a round-robin best-of-three format within their groups ending on Sept. 19, with the top four teams from each qualifying for the double-elimination playoff tournament that will eventually determine the champion.

Teams from Europe will be fighting over the majority ($450,000) of the season's $750,000 purse, followed by North America, with $225,000. The remaining three regions will each have $25,000 on offer.

North America

The eight North American teams will all play the regular season in one big group, with the top two teams being placed into the upper bracket of the playoffs, and the bottom two in the lower.

Here, the first and second-placed teams will go head-to-head in the Winner’s Final, while third and fourth will battle in the Loser’s Final — where the winner of this matchup will face the loser of the Winner’s Final to earn their spot in the Grand Final.

South America, Oceania, Asia

The remaining three regions, with only four teams each, won't have a regular season at all. instead, they'll all compete in their own, four-team double-elimination tournaments starting Sept. 21-22