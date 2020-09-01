How to watch ESL Pro League Season 12: Stream, schedule, results

Counter-Strike’s best of the best will battle it out in their groups to be crowned ESL Pro League Season 12 champions of their respective region. Here's how to catch all of the action on stream.
36 of Counter-Strike’s premier esports teams will be pitted together in ESL’s 12th season of their Pro League. Because of the current global pandemic, Season 12 will be played online, with five dedicated regions this time: Europe, North America, South America, Oceania, and Asia from Sept. 1 through Oct. 4.
North America will have one group for the regular season, while Europe will be split into two different divisions, so each region will (again) have their own champion. Here’s everything you need to know, so you don’t miss a second of Counter-Strike’s best duking it out.
Stream
ESL Pro League Season 12 will be streamed live to their dedicated Twitch or YouTube channels. If you missed any of the action, you can catch up by rewatching VODs from the day's action on the dedicated section of ESL's Twitch channel.
Participating teams
Between Europe, NA, and the other three regions included in Season 12, there are 36 total teams participating in ESL Season 12. The 16 European teams will be split into two different groups to compete in the regular season, and the eight teams from North America will all play against one another. Here’s who's playing in each group:
Group A (Europe)
- AGO
- BIG
- ENCE
- GODSENT
- Heroic
- Natus Vincere
- OG
Group B (Europe)
- Astralis
- Complexity Gaming
- FaZe Clan
- Fnatic
- mousesports
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Team Spirit
- Team Vitality
North America
- Evil Geniuses
- Team Liquid
- 100 Thieves
- Triumph
- FURIA Esports
- Gen.G Esports
- Cloud9
- Chaos Esports Club
South America
- BOOM Esports
- Havan Liberty
- Sharks Esports
- Isurus
Oceania
- Renegades
- Chiefs ESC
- ORDER
- Avant Gaming
Asia
- TYLOO
- Beyond Esports
- ViCi Gaming
- Invictus Gaming
Format
Europe
European teams will play a round-robin best-of-three format within their groups ending on Sept. 19, with the top four teams from each qualifying for the double-elimination playoff tournament that will eventually determine the champion.
Teams from Europe will be fighting over the majority ($450,000) of the season's $750,000 purse, followed by North America, with $225,000. The remaining three regions will each have $25,000 on offer.
North America
The eight North American teams will all play the regular season in one big group, with the top two teams being placed into the upper bracket of the playoffs, and the bottom two in the lower.
Here, the first and second-placed teams will go head-to-head in the Winner’s Final, while third and fourth will battle in the Loser’s Final — where the winner of this matchup will face the loser of the Winner’s Final to earn their spot in the Grand Final.
South America, Oceania, Asia
The remaining three regions, with only four teams each, won't have a regular season at all. instead, they'll all compete in their own, four-team double-elimination tournaments starting Sept. 21-22