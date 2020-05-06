How to fix CSGO “pure server” disconnect issues after May 4 update

A number of CS:GO players are reporting not being able to join official matchmaking servers after the 1.37.5.0 update. Thankfully, there’s an easy solution for most.

Since the release of CS:GO’s latest update just 24 hours ago, players have reportedly struggled to join official matchmaking servers.

The update pushed through a change to how servers read players’ individual game files. If there is a discrepancy, players will get kicked. The scope of this function was increased in this patch, although specifics weren’t detailed.

“sv_pure servers will now kick clients that have loaded asset files into game memory from files not present on [the] game server filesystem,” Valve stated in the update notes.

This is leading to “pure server” error messages, and players getting kicked out of lobbies. If you are queuing up for competitive matchmaking and get kicked like this, you will be handed a loss and a competitive cooldown.

Thankfully, there is a solution on the table. According to ‘gabefollower’ on Twitter, you’ll need to delete some game files. The shaders, materials, models, sound, scripts, and particles folders all could affect your ability to join a server.

On Windows, navigate to Program Files (x86) > Steam > steamapps > common > Counter-Strike Global Offensive > csgo and remove said folders. Then, verify the integrity of the game files on Steam by going into CS:GO > Properties > Local Files.

An update pushed on May 5 has also helped players pin-point the specific files that might need deleting if you are unsure.

little update, if first one doesn't work, try to delete ALL these folders

If all else fails, you can contact Valve directly. The developers have opened up their emails for people with “sv_pure” issues.

“If you’re facing this issue then please go ahead and send an email to [email protected] with the subject line “sv_pure kick,” said '2Eggs' on Twitter.

Be sure to include your profile link, where you were playing, and what the error you are getting is, so Valve can pinpoint where to look to help solve your problem.

I've been advised by a developer to send them an email so if you're facing this issue then please go ahead and send an email to: [email protected] with the subject line "sv_pure kick" and the following:

• Your profile link

• Where you were playing



• Your profile link



• Where you were playing



• Where you were playing

Until Valve completely patches out the issue, this will be the only way to work around it. If you are a modder, you’ll have to make sure to delete these folders every time you want to join an official server.

We will let you know once it gets patched out completely ⁠— and hopefully, that’s sooner rather than later.