How to complete CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 6 missions

Published: 6/Jan/2021 6:00

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 6
Valve

The weekly missions in CS:GO Operation Broken Fang take a bit of time and effort to complete, but the rewards, which come in the form of stars, make them all the more worthwhile. Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s missions.

CS:GO Operation Broken Fang, introduced new sets of weekly missions that players can complete to earn stars and exchange them for collections, graffiti, stickers, skins, and agents.

So far, players have been able to grab plenty of stars by completing all the missions, and this week, they can earn even more. Here’s a list of what those missions are, and how to complete them.

CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 6
Valve
CS:GO Operation Broken Fang’s Week 6 missions will keep players busy.

CS:GO Operation Broken Fang Week 6 missions

The sixth set of missions are split into four, with each one focusing on a different objective. You’ll need to play on specific maps and modes to complete some, and use a specific weapon to complete another.

If you play your cards right and get them all done, you’ll be able to earn a whopping 11 stars for the week. It’s a decent haul that will almost certainly come in handy. Here’s the complete list:

  • Rock Is Dead: Win rounds in Wingman: Vertigo
    • 4 round wins: 1 star
    • 8 round wins: 1 star
    • 12 round wins: 1 star
  • Don’t Let Me Down: Get 20 kills with Terrorist weapons Guardian: Vertigo: 2 stars
  • Backstage Pass: Get kills from Tunnel or Palace in Deathmatch: Mirage
    • 10 kills: 1 star
    • 20 kills: 1 star
    • 40 kills: 1 star
  • Home Sweet Home: Get kills in Demolition
    • 10 kills: 1 star
    • 20 kills: 1 star
    • 30 kills: 1 star
CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 6
Valve
CS:GO Operation Broken Fang has been a smash hit with players.

Fortunately, the missions don’t expire, which means there isn’t a real need to rush them. 

However, since they’re not too hard to do, there’s no reason to put them off for too long, either.

CS:GO Operation Fang’s weekly missions have been a treat for players who like working towards a different goal each week. They add some fun and versatility to the game, which can help break up the competitive grind.

LUCAS1, vsm and Cogu leave MIBR 3 months after CSGO rebuild

Published: 6/Jan/2021 4:49

by Andrew Amos
MIBR 2020 CS:GO roster
Twitter: MIBR

Four of MIBR’s newest additions have left the CS:GO squad as soon as they arrived. LUCAS1, vsm, and Cogu announced they were leaving the squad after renegotiations fell flat, while leo_drunky’s loan from Sharks Esports has also ended after just three months.

After a tumultuous 2020, things were looking up for MIBR’s new squad. The loss of Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo, Epitacio ‘TACO’ de Melo, and Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga left the squad worse for wear, but they managed to instill some hope back in the Brazilian CS:GO faithful with their new roster.

Between Lucas ‘LUCAS1’ Teles, Leonardo ‘leo_drunky’ de Oliverira, and Vinicius ‘vsm’ Moreira, MIBR looked renewed, even placing as high as fourth in Flashpoint Season 2.

However, the rebuild has fallen flat by the team’s high standards, and the MIBR is off soul searching again. Their four new additions ⁠— including coach Raphael ‘cogu’ Camargo ⁠— have announced they have all left the squad.

LUCAS1 and vsm kept it short and sweet, thanking the organization for their brief stint. LUCAS1 added that while he tried to renegotiate his contract, it “did not work.”

Cogu revealed he was looking to kickstart a new project in CS:GO, with the 35-year-old coach on the lookout for a new organization.

“Today was my last day at MIBR. I would like to say that I will stay on CS:GO and [I’m] looking forward to [competing] on the [highest] level again. I have a stable and set project with 6 players, any org interested can get in touch with me,” he said on Twitter.

Leo_drunky’s loan with MIBR has also reportedly ended at the same time, with the prodigy headed back to Sharks Esports. MIBR has not officially announced the departure of any of the players.

Alencar ‘trk’ Rossato and Vito ‘kNg’ Giuseppe remain on the roster. While FalleN and TACO remain contracted with MIBR, the former is reportedly set to join Team Liquid in the coming days.