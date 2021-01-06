How to complete CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 6 missions

The weekly missions in CS:GO Operation Broken Fang take a bit of time and effort to complete, but the rewards, which come in the form of stars, make them all the more worthwhile. Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s missions.

CS:GO Operation Broken Fang, introduced new sets of weekly missions that players can complete to earn stars and exchange them for collections, graffiti, stickers, skins, and agents.

So far, players have been able to grab plenty of stars by completing all the missions, and this week, they can earn even more. Here’s a list of what those missions are, and how to complete them.

CS:GO Operation Broken Fang Week 6 missions

The sixth set of missions are split into four, with each one focusing on a different objective. You’ll need to play on specific maps and modes to complete some, and use a specific weapon to complete another.

If you play your cards right and get them all done, you’ll be able to earn a whopping 11 stars for the week. It’s a decent haul that will almost certainly come in handy. Here’s the complete list:

Rock Is Dead: Win rounds in Wingman: Vertigo 4 round wins: 1 star 8 round wins: 1 star 12 round wins: 1 star

Don’t Let Me Down: Get 20 kills with Terrorist weapons Guardian: Vertigo: 2 stars

Backstage Pass: Get kills from Tunnel or Palace in Deathmatch: Mirage 10 kills: 1 star 20 kills: 1 star 40 kills: 1 star

Home Sweet Home: Get kills in Demolition 10 kills: 1 star 20 kills: 1 star 30 kills: 1 star



Fortunately, the missions don’t expire, which means there isn’t a real need to rush them.

However, since they’re not too hard to do, there’s no reason to put them off for too long, either.

CS:GO Operation Fang’s weekly missions have been a treat for players who like working towards a different goal each week. They add some fun and versatility to the game, which can help break up the competitive grind.