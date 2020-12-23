If you want to get your Operation Broken Fang Diamond coin in CS:GO, it’s time to rev those engines ⁠— and by engines we mean missions. There’s a new set live right now, with plenty of stars on the line to catch up on progress.

CS:GO’s latest operation, Broken Fang, is now in full swing. If you haven’t jumped into the action yet, it’s been the Christmas present players were hoping for, with plenty of new content including skins and maps, as well as tons of rewards on offer in the battle pass.

There’s one surefire way to test all of it out though, and that’s through the weekly missions. The challenges usually have a set theme to them, and take players around different parts of the game to try out new content.

CS:GO Operation Broken Fang Week 4 missions

The fourth set of missions in Operation Broken Fang are the biggest one so far ⁠— with 19 stars on offer. These can be redeemed for your Diamond coin progress, or rewards in the in-game shop.

Read More: How to complete Operation Broken Fang Week 3 missions

The Phoenix have been unleashed somewhere across the CS:GO universe yet again, while Engage and Ancient seem to be the two maps of choice ⁠— spanning across three mission. You’ll also need to dive into Retakes and Danger Zone too.

Here’s the full list of challenges:

Premium Unleaded: Win rounds in Broken Fang Premier 7 rounds: 1 star 15 rounds: 2 stars 20 rounds: 3 stars

Manual Transmission: Win rounds in Competitive: Engage 7 rounds: 1 star 15 rounds: 2 stars 20 rounds: 3 stars

Mass Production: Get 25 kills in Guardian: Engage. 2 stars.

Under The Hood: The Phoenix have been spotted! Find out what they’re planning. 2 stars.

Warming Up: Get AK47, M4A4, or M4A1-S kills in Casual: Ancient 7 kills: 1 star 15 kills: 2 stars 25 kills: 3 stars

Clutch Control: Win rounds in Retakes. 3 rounds: 1 star 7 rounds: 2 stars 10 rounds: 3 stars

Ice & Snow, Take It Slow: Get kills in Danger Zone: Frostbite 2 kills: 1 star 4 kills: 2 stars 6 kills: 3 stars



While the missions don’t expire, you only get 10 stars of progress maximum per week towards your Diamond coin. If you haven’t started now, you only have two more weeks of buffer before the 100-star reward becomes out of your reach.

A new set of missions will be revealed on December 29.