Logo
CS:GO

How to complete CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 4 missions

Published: 23/Dec/2020 5:28

by Andrew Amos
CSGO terrorist holding AK47 on Dust 2
Valve

Share

Operation Broken Fang

If you want to get your Operation Broken Fang Diamond coin in CS:GO, it’s time to rev those engines ⁠— and by engines we mean missions. There’s a new set live right now, with plenty of stars on the line to catch up on progress.

CS:GO’s latest operation, Broken Fang, is now in full swing. If you haven’t jumped into the action yet, it’s been the Christmas present players were hoping for, with plenty of new content including skins and maps, as well as tons of rewards on offer in the battle pass.

There’s one surefire way to test all of it out though, and that’s through the weekly missions. The challenges usually have a set theme to them, and take players around different parts of the game to try out new content.

Operation Broken Fang Challenge Coin in CSGO
Valve
You only have two weeks to start grinding for your Broken Fang Diamond coin before it’s too late.

CS:GO Operation Broken Fang Week 4 missions

The fourth set of missions in Operation Broken Fang are the biggest one so far ⁠— with 19 stars on offer. These can be redeemed for your Diamond coin progress, or rewards in the in-game shop.

The Phoenix have been unleashed somewhere across the CS:GO universe yet again, while Engage and Ancient seem to be the two maps of choice ⁠— spanning across three mission. You’ll also need to dive into Retakes and Danger Zone too.

Here’s the full list of challenges:

  • Premium Unleaded: Win rounds in Broken Fang Premier
    • 7 rounds: 1 star
    • 15 rounds: 2 stars
    • 20 rounds: 3 stars
  • Manual Transmission: Win rounds in Competitive: Engage
    • 7 rounds: 1 star
    • 15 rounds: 2 stars
    • 20 rounds: 3 stars
  • Mass Production: Get 25 kills in Guardian: Engage. 2 stars.
  • Under The Hood: The Phoenix have been spotted! Find out what they’re planning. 2 stars.
  • Warming Up: Get AK47, M4A4, or M4A1-S kills in Casual: Ancient
    • 7 kills: 1 star
    • 15 kills: 2 stars
    • 25 kills: 3 stars
  • Clutch Control: Win rounds in Retakes.
    • 3 rounds: 1 star
    • 7 rounds: 2 stars
    • 10 rounds: 3 stars
  • Ice & Snow, Take It Slow: Get kills in Danger Zone: Frostbite
    • 2 kills: 1 star
    • 4 kills: 2 stars
    • 6 kills: 3 stars

While the missions don’t expire, you only get 10 stars of progress maximum per week towards your Diamond coin. If you haven’t started now, you only have two more weeks of buffer before the 100-star reward becomes out of your reach.

A new set of missions will be revealed on December 29.

CS:GO

suNny parts ways with ENCE CSGO as org looks to rebuild in 2021

Published: 22/Dec/2020 17:58 Updated: 22/Dec/2020 21:46

by Bill Cooney
ENCE

Share

ENCE

CSGO professional Miikka ‘suNny’ Kemppi announced on Twitter he had come to an agreement with ENCE that allows him to search for a new team heading into 2021.

Finish esports org ENCE has had a bit of a rough go as of late, losing Jere ‘sergej’ Salo after the 18-year-old opted to leave to serve his required military conscription in Finland instead of continuing to play.

It seems like sergej wasn’t the only one looking to get out and make a change, as suNny announced on December 22 that he had come to an agreement with the org to look for a new home in 2021.

“ENCE and I have come to an agreement that I am allowed to search a new team for 2021,” SuNny wrote on Twitter. “Please contact me or ENCE’s gm [willkey] since I don’t have an agent. There is talks going on, but nothing has been decided yet. Thanks for the support!”

So, while technically still signed on the roster, the higher-ups have now given the 26-year-old free reigns to look for a new team, though there doesn’t seem to be any of the drama that came along with sergej’s departure.

ENCE is far from the only European team in the midst of the rebuilding process heading into 2021, so while there’s no telling yet where suNny will end up next, there should be plenty of opportunity.

ESL
ESL
ENCE ruffled some feathers when they first swapped aleksib for SuNny in 2019.

Team Liquid is obviously making moves, with Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken announcing in the post-game interview of the IEM Global Challenge Grand Finals that he was headed to a new org in 2021. Former MiBR player FalleN has already been hinted at for that spot though, so the chances of seeing SuNny in white and blue, based on what we know, are pretty slim.

As for who’s going to fill out ENCE’s roster, which is now down to three players, that remains to be seen as well, with the org announcing they would “further communicate our 2021 plans after the Christmas holidays have concluded.”