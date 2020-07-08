How the FaZe CSGO Super-Team is Being Saved By Rookies

FaZe Clan assembled CS:GO's first real super-team in 2017, featuring a superstar line-up of Finn 'karrigan' Andersen, Nikola 'NiKo' Kovač, Olof 'Olofmeister' Kajbjer Gustafsson, Håvard 'rain' Nygaard, and Ladislav 'GuardiaN' Kovács.

Despite a strong start, the team never quite matched expectations, and after in-game leader Karrigan was removed from the team they have struggled to find a group that meshes well for them, even after going through more legends such as Filip 'NEO' Kubski and Marcelo 'coldzera' David.

Recently, they have had an uptick in results – briefly jumping up to number 3 in the HLTV rankings – but this was not due to their super-team approach but rather a change in direction.

The team decided to bring in young talents in the form of Helvijs 'broky' Saukants and Aurimas 'Bymas' Pipiras who have had brilliant performances so far and brought a different dynamic to the team.

These players, completely new to the elite level of CS competition, have given FaZe a new lease on life. This is the story of how FaZe Clan's CS:GO super-team is being saved by rookies.