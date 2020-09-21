How s1mple went from toxic talent to CSGO's GOAT

One of the most defining traits of players on the top of CS:GO is the ability, and willingness to do whatever is needed in order for his team to win. But like in the case of s1mple, sometimes, that doesn't look exactly as you would expect.

For Oleksandr 's1mple' Kostyliev, that rise has come alongside a battle with demons – both internally and externally. The Ukrainian AWPer has never lacked for talent and work ethic but his own anger has often been limiting his chances at the top level and has built up some notoriety for himself.

Now regarded by many as the greatest CS:GO player of all time, despite never winning an elusive major, s1mple's maturity from toxic youngster to a model teammate is almost as impressive as his ability to rack up frags.

This is the story of s1mple's journey from being known as one of the most toxic players on the server to what many regard as the greatest player to touch CS:GO.