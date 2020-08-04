How Rain reinvented himself to become FaZe CSGO's rock

Throughout FaZe Clan's tenure in Counter-Strike there have been many ups, downs, and roster changes but one thing has remained constant through all this: Håvard' Rain' Nygaard

Rain's path to the top wasn't always an obvious one. Norway doesn't have the same history of CS:GO talent as other Scandinavian countries such as Sweden and Denmark. Where both of them have produced multiple elite teams over CS:GOs span as an esport, only a few top-tier players have come from Norway.

Read More How a Young CSGO Pro Is Becoming Cloud9's Next Stewie2K

While Nygaard played with lots of other top prospects from his home country in the early stages of his career, it was clear he was being held back and if he wanted to reach his full potential in the future he would have to go international.

He got his chance to shine on Kinguin where he spent his early days clicking heads with Adil 'ScreaM' Benrlitom, and they were the first team to show the true potential of international line-ups. Ultimately, they would go on to become the FaZe CS:GO team.

A lot has changed since that first iteration of the roster, but Rain has been their constant through it all. This is the story of how Rain became FaZe Clan's rock.