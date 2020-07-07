How NAF Became Team Liquid's Recoil God

Keith 'NAF' Marković and Team Liquid weren't ready for each other when they first joined forces in 2015, but upon reuniting three years later, everyone has benefitted.

Despite only being 22 years old, NAF's career has already followed a convoluted and crooked path. Through struggles to find a stable organization, to being on the outside looking in on the best North American squads forming as well as having to rediscover his style as a part of the Australian Renegades line-up.

Throughout all of NAF's career, he has been sharpening his CSGO toolset becoming one of North America's most dynamic and versatile players. One of the things he mastered in this way is recoil control, a skill that has helped him rank as one of the best in the world.

When he returned to Team Liquid in 2018, he was the final piece of the puzzle they needed to make their squad a legitimate powerhouse on some of the biggest stages in the world.

While Jonathan 'EliGE' Jablonowski and Nicholas 'nitr0' Cannella were working on Team Liquid, NAF was working on himself and rejoined them to form the partnership that would become world-class contenders.